Miley Cyrus' Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Being Struck By Lightning

If you have a fear of flying, stop reading now!!!

Miley Cyrus has been continuing her quest for world domination, back on stage where she belongs and killing the international festival circuit. She’s been in her full rock star glory lately, and nothing could keep her down — except for a very scary emergency that literally left her grounded!

The Midnight Sky artist was on her way to Asunción, Paraguay for the Asunciónico music festival when a bout of bad weather interfered. On Tuesday, she posted on Instagram:

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Alongside her message, she shared a brief clip of the lightning that could be seen from the plane’s window (you can hear other passengers exclaiming in the background) as well as a photo of the damage sustained on the outside of the plane. Check it out (below):

OMG, so terrifying!

As it turns out, the city was hit by massive flooding from the storm, leading to the first day of the festival (in which Miley, Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat, and the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform) being canceled anyway. Pretty scary stuff all around.

Sadly, the Disney alum is used to being derailed by disasters. Her Malibu home famously burned down in a wildfire back in 2018, and it completely changed her life trajectory. Not only did she make the ill-fated decision to tie the knot with Liam Hemsworth, the fire re-routed her musical direction. When announcing Plastic Hearts back in 2020, she revealed that much of the music she had been working on was lost in the flames. She shared with fans:

“Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

Reflecting on the event on Joe Rogan’s podcast, she explained:

“You know, I look at things different. I’m very different, and honestly, my voice changed a lot after the fire. … I could sing better after the fire. It was almost like it unleashed something.”

She added:

“[Maybe] I earned it. Because I noticed that my voice got better as I had trauma.”

Well, getting struck by lightning mid-flight is pretty damn traumatic, too. We wonder if experiencing that will have any influence on her sound…? Overall, though, we just hope Miley doesn’t have to deal with any more disasters. It’s almost like they’re trying to kill our famous, our favorite bitch!

Stay safe Miley!!!

[Image via Peacock/YouTube]