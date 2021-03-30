Pastor's Wife & Their Threesome Partner Arrested For His Alleged Murder!

A pastor was allegedly murdered by his wife and their lover.

According to reports, David Evans was shot dead in his bed in the early morning on Monday, March 22. His wife Kristie Evans (above, left) told 911 an intruder had broken into their home and murdered the 50-year-old pastor while he slept before running away. But detectives soon found that the intruder was the couple’s frequent s*x partner, Kahlil Deamie Square (above, right), who had allegedly been let into the house by Kristie in a plot to kill David.

When she originally spoke to police, the 47-year-old widow said she was woken by a “pop” noise and the smell of smoke just after 1 a.m.; she claimed she found her husband bleeding from his mouth, nose, and the bullet hole in his head. Kristie alleged she ran outside in an attempt to find the guman before calling 911, all while her husband gasped his last breaths.

Related: Pharrell Mourns Beloved Cousin Shot & Killed By Police In Virginia

But her story eventually changed, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The wife reportedly later confessed that she not only had left the back door open for the “intruder,” but even provided the gun and ammunition for him to do the deadly deed.

Kristie told investigators that she and her husband previously met Square several times for s*x sessions at a Super 8 motel months before the murder. Per the Oklahoman, an OSBI agent wrote in an arrest affidavit:

“On one of those occasions, Kristie secretly dropped her phone number on the floor for Kahlil. Kristie continued to communicate by phone daily with Kahlil without David’s knowledge.”

When David went on a mission trip to Mexico in early March, Kristie reportedly invited Square to stay at the couple’s home for three nights for s*x. It was during this time together that they plotted to murder the pastor, according to investigators.

Related: Indianapolis Man Killed FOUR People Over Stimulus Check!

Kristie even gave her motive during her interviews with police, claiming her husband was verbally abusive and called her names “slut, fat, ugly and whore.” She had reportedly told Square about this behavior, and also told him that “it would be nice to have more freedom.” The pastor’s wife also reportedly confessed her part in the deadly act to one of the couple’s three children, telling her daughter she had “begged” Square to kill David.

Per documents, the woman gave Square a gun and bullets that belonged to her husband, which he received in a trade with a church member just a month earlier, and told him she would leave the door unlocked. He came inside on the night of the murder, and Kristie “urged him to proceed with the plan” when she found Square crouching in the dining room.

Surveillance cameras place Square’s car at the house on the night of the murder, as well as several other nights before that. He and Kristie were arrested and are facing first-degree murder charges.

Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, where David preached, said it was surprised and “saddened” by the news, saying in a statement:

“We are aware that even pastors can succumb to human frailty and we ask that our privacy be respected at this time as we as a church family grieve and process all of these events.”

Thoughts on this?

[Image via Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation]