Indianapolis Man Killed FOUR People Over Stimulus Check!

Malik Halfacre was arrested on Sunday after police say he killed four people — including a seven-year-old girl — following an argument over the $1,400 stimulus check. Anthony Johnson, 35, Dequan Moore, 23, Eve Moore, 7, and Tomeeka Brown, 44, all tragically passed away March 12. The mother of Malik’s six-month-old child was the one surviving victim.

In court documents, the 25-year-old admitted he was arguing with his daughter’s mother Jeanettrius Moore, “because he wanted some of her stimulus check.” Malik even admitted to taking money and her car after shooting everyone inside. He has been preliminarily charged with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of robbery. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has yet to announce the official charges.

Thankfully, his 6-month-old daughter, Malia Halfacre, (who went missing from the scene) has been returned safely to Malik’s sister. On Sunday morning, she called police saying:

“[Malik] had knocked on the door, came inside and dropped off the baby and all the baby’s stuff before leaving.”

Not only that but the sister added:

“Mr. Halfacre admitted to killing four people and told her details about how it happened.”

The murderer was found hiding in a friend’s attic later that afternoon.

A look back at his legal records quickly point out that Malik was not even allowed to be at the house where the shooting happened in the first place. Court documents revealed the young man had a restraining order filed against him instructing he not be in contact with Jeanettrius. Previous incidents of gun violence between the couple include a May 20, 2020 “verbal argument” that angered the man so much he shot her car eight times.

Our hearts break for all those mourning the lives of these victims.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, The National Domestic Violence Hotline allows you to speak with trained advocates online or over the phone. If you think you’re internet access might be monitored, it is especially important to contact (800-799-7233) so you can safely create a plan for you and your children.

