Meghan Markle’s Suits Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Slams Haters & 'Bots' Dragging Her

A TV husband has to have his TV wife’s back!

It’s no secret that Twitter is full of vitriol directed at Meghan Markle. But it may surprise you to know that the haters will draw anyone from her life into the conversation, even her former Suits co-stars. But although she’s come a long way from those fictional law offices, her onscreen love interest Patrick J. Adams still has her back.

The actor is clearly unimpressed by being dragged into the conversation by the Duchess’s haters, as he tweeted on Friday:

“Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation. I just want you to know a couple of things. 1. I don’t read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you bots. #BotBetter”

Troian Bellisario’s real-life hubby didn’t indicate what “debate” he was referring to, although the targeted comment about “bots” sounds like he’s been keeping up with his TV wife’s press. Specifically, a recent report which stated that Meg and Prince Harry were the subject of a coordinated hate campaign on Twitter. Per the report, just 83 accounts “were responsible for approximately 70% of the original and derivative hate content targeting Harry and Meghan” on the app.

That report definitely made it sound like bots could be involved. But clearly Patrick also has first hand experience with the Meghan Markle hate train, so maybe he’s just speaking from his own observation.

In any case, this isn’t the first time he’s come to the 40-year-old’s defense. When the momma of two was the subject of a bullying investigation from the palace (around the time of the bombshell Oprah interview), the USA Network alum spoke up for his longtime colleague, tweeting a long thread that read in part:

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

He concluded his impassioned defense by saying:

“IMO, this newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency. Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

We’re happy to see Patrick balancing out all the unfair Twitter hate with some pro-Meghan messages. And we’re very glad to see that her pals from the pre-royal days still have her back!

