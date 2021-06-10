Troian Bellisario Reveals She Gave Birth To Second Child With Patrick J. Adams IN A CAR!!!!

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams’ second baby girl really did join them in the “wildest of circumstances”!!

Last week, the actor parents announced they’d welcomed a new addition to their family in May, teasing that their second daughter, Elliot Rowena Adams, came into the world in a completely unexpected way. While we thought we’d be left wondering about the details for a while given how private this fam is, the wait is over!

Related: Meghan & Prince Harry’s Baby Girl Is Here — Get ALL The Deets!

Chatting with Katie Lowes for her podcast Katie’s Crib, the performers detailed the exhilarating birth that happened in their car! It sounds INSANE — and apparently, the birth wasn’t the only crazy thing about this pregnancy. The Pretty Little Liars star shared:

“We had some really scary moments in this pregnancy.”

One of those came at just 20 weeks when a doctor failed to find the little one’s heartbeat during a check-up. Thankfully, it was a false alarm, but wow, that would be so unnerving for any expecting parent/ So, that crazy birth? Well, Troian and Patrick clearly didn’t expect Elliot to be so ready to enter the world — especially considering the momma’s first pregnancy with Aurora ended with a 26 hour labor. With that in mind, when the 35-year-old first got contractions, the parents were “still not in panic mode.”

That quickly changed as they rode to the hospital though! The Feed lead described feeling increasingly uncomfortable in her seat, adding:

“I’m starting to have to push my seatbelt away from me… I’m in a lot of pain, but I’m also like, ‘I can’t be in this position anymore.’”

With no knowledge looking back on it, the Good Trouble director somehow made it onto her hands and knees in the backseat while Patrick continued to the hospital parking garage. He recalled the moment, saying:

“As soon as I hit the button and get the ticket, she’s screaming. I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is fully on her hands and knees and we’ve gone nuclear.”

The Suits alum continued:

“I get up to the [security guard] and I say, ‘It’s all happening, in the car. You need to get the wheelchair down here, you need to get the people, all the people! All the professionals! It’s happening!'”

But when the guard didn’t quite believe the seriousness of the situation, Patrick flung open the door to reveal his wife:

“As soon as I open it, Troian is doing one of her incredible howls.”

With help finally on the way, it turned out the freaked-out hubby still had to help deliver the baby on his own! Troian explained:

“I scream, ‘Get my pants off! Pull my pants down!'”

That’s when Patrick got his first glimpse of Elliot!! He remembered:

“So she is still on all fours, butt facing the windshield. Her butt’s at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants and [the baby’s] head is right there.”

Wow!! Already “crowning,” the 39-year-old knew there “was no room to panic,” so he handled the situation the best he could — by recalling what doctors had done during their first go at birthing. At one point when he thought he should maybe pull on the baby to help the labor, a voice in his head told him, “do not do that!” With “one more push,” Elliot “was all the way out.” The Canadian smartly flipped her on her back to avoid any fluids getting up her nose or mouth, and she began to cry.

Related: Britney Spears Reflects On Having Her Sons At A ‘Very Young’ Age

The former Freeform celeb concluded:

“I just look over my shoulder, because I’m still on all fours… and I see Patrick holding her upside down, and she’s wailing, so I was like, ‘She’s alive, she’s OK. She’s breathing.'”

What a relief that must have been!! Oh — and if this is all sounding like A LOT (‘cause it is), Patrick told listeners:

“And remember, what we’re describing all took place in the span of about three minutes.”

Yup, totally insane when you put it like that! We’re so glad mom and baby made it through that wild labor healthy!! All in all, they said the entire process took about four hours, so that’s way faster than their firstborn! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Is this one of the crazier birth stories you’ve ever heard? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bridow/WENN & Troian Bellisario/Patrick J. Adams/Instagram]