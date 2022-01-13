Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrated Kate Middleton’s 40th Birthday In This 'Private' Way!

Plenty of royals took to social media to wish Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday over the weekend, but two famous relatives were noticeably quiet on the special occasion: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

With the amount of tension between the two couples (as Harry and Prince William’s feud rages on), this wasn’t that shocking… but it turns out the estranged family members DID do something to celebrate!

According to expert Christopher Andersen who spoke with Us Weekly on Tuesday, Harry and Meghan kept things cordial by wishing Kate well via phone! He explained:

“They did a video call. They wished her a happy birthday. [It was] very private.”

The Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan writer also noted that this was about as good as Kate was going to get it from the couple. Despite their very public display of “affection” toward the Duchess of Cambridge on her 38th birthday — when they wished Kate a HBD in an Instagram comment — things have changed this time around. Andersen added:

“Harry and Megan were not about to post anything the way they did two years ago.”

But the privacy of the birthday wasn’t all the brother’s fault. The ongoing pandemic also affected any big plans. According to the confidant, Kate enjoyed a “small family affair” on Sunday to ring in another year. The event took place at the Anmer Hall estate and only a handful of friends and family were invited. The journalist reiterated:

“This time everything was kept private.”

The small size of the event might not have been forced, though, it may have been a result of the size of Kate’s close circle. Christopher added:

“Kate only has a very small circle of friends.”

She also kept true to her “interesting” tradition of baking her own birthday cake, a “holdover” from her mom, Carole Middleton. Cute!

The decision to have a “very low-key” celebration was also practical considering the family has some “big bashes” planned for later in the year, not to mention concerns of COVID. The author noted:

“The queen has a big thing planned for [William] and he is going to throw something as well. So, there will be big parties again, if COVID allows anything like that to happen.”

Earlier this year, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told the outlet that birthday festivities would be “quite scaled back because of the COVID pandemic.” And that definitely turned out to be true! In fact, unlike the Suits alum who used her big day to launch a new campaign to help women get back into the workforce after the pandemic, Kate did very little… except release some gorgeous portraits of herself!

