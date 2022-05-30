Surprise Support? Paul McCartney Plays Johnny Depp Video During Concert!

It seems Johnny Depp made a second surprise appearance at a totally different concert this weekend!

As we reported, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum joined his friend Jeff Beck on stage in England for a few songs Sunday nigh, and while he wasn’t actually in person at this next event, his presence was unmissable!

According to a new video obtained by TMZ, a clip of the actor was played on the big screens at Paul McCartney’s concert in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night! Wow! Now if that isn’t a strong sign of support then we don’t know what is!

As seen in the clip, Paul was performing at the Camping World Stadium over the weekend. During his track My Valentine, a visual treatment from his music video appeared on screens — including both Depp and Natalie Portman. The outlet learned that when the video appeared, fans lost it in the stadium, cheering for what they took as a message of support for the 58-year-old, who has been embroiled in a nasty defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Beatles icon didn’t address the speculation, but it seems like he MUST know what he was subtly saying, right? Given the timing? WELLL… according to Twitter users, McCartney has been doing this in his concerts for a while, but there have also been reports that the musician actually added in this visual for this particular tour, which just so happens to coincide with Johnny’s trial. He notably did not use it for his Freshen Up Tour in 2018-2019, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. Hmm… that has to mean something, right?! The music video came out in 2012. At the very least, it would appear he’s certainly NOT withdrawing his professional support for his collaborator. Ch-ch-check out Paul’s eye-catching concert visual (below)!

When Johnny Depp makes an appearance at Paul McCartney’s concert #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/8XXGIKn9Rl — Stef???????? (@spnstef48) May 29, 2022

You can all see the full music video here:

Can U believe he did that? Is it just a coincidence or is Paul officially Team Johnny?! Let us know your theories (below)!

