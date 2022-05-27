Camille Vasquez Calls Amber Heard The REAL Abuser In Closing Arguments -- See What Her Defense Says!

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawyers went at the celebs HARD in the closing arguments of the highly-publicized defamation trial as the jury is set to start deliberating on the case!

On Friday, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez once again called out Amber for allegedly being the “abuser” in this situation, saying:

“There is an abuser in this courtroom but it’s not Mr. Depp. There’s a victim of abuse in this court but it’s not Miss Heard. Miss Heard is in fact the abuser and Mr. Depp is the abused.”

Related: Kanye West Reignites Custody War With Kim Kardashian In New Song

Interestingly, she acknowledged the unique timing of the closing arguments, sharing:

“On May 27th 2016 Miss Heard walked into a courthouse in Los Angeles, California to get a no notice ex parte restraining order against Mr. Depp and in doing so ruined his life by falsely telling the world she was a survivor of domestic violence against Mr. Depp. Today on May 27 2022, exactly six years later, we asked you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world that Mr. Depp is not the abuser Miss Heard said he is and hold Miss Heard accountable for her lies.”

Pointing to Amber’s supposed lies, the lawyer went on to address “a false report of domestic violence” that Amber filed six years ago, saying:

“Six years ago today Miss Heard filed a false report of domestic violence against her husband of 15 months, Johnny Depp. It was a set up, she tipped off the paparazzi so they would be waiting. They knew where she would pause [and show off her bruise].”

These photos helped tell her alleged story:

“The photos capture what they wanted her to see – the image of a battered woman. The dark mark on her face appeared six days after seeing Mr. Depp. It was a lie, she knew it, Mr. Depp knew it and multiple witnesses who saw her that week knew it. The world only saw what she wanted them to see.”

The court was shown the cover of People Magazine from that time as she added:

“Two years later when promoting the biggest role of her career – until this trial – Miss Heard presented herself as a public figure representing domestic violence.”

She also reminded listeners that Heard appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2015 days after she claimed Depp headbutted her, leaving her with two black eyes, a broken nose, and a chunk of hair missing. Showing photos of the talk show appearance the day after the alleged incident, they attempted to prove that she’d made it all up.

She indicated similar thoughts when noting that experts diagnosed the actress with Borderline Personality Disorder. Camille even called her a “deeply troubled person” who is “desperate for attention and approval.” Camille also reminded jurors that, in her opinion, Heard’s allegations are “wild over the top and implausible and you can’t pick and choose which of these to believe and disregard. You believe all of it, or none of it,” elaborating:

“Either she’s a victim of truly horrific abuse or a woman who is willing to say absolutely anything. It is disturbing to think Miss Heard would make up the horrific tales of abuse she testified to in this courtroom.”

On the idea that this was all some performance, she blasted:

“We told you this would be a performance, the role of a lifetime as a heroic survivor of brutal abuse.” “Miss Heard went all in. She spun a story of shocking, overwhelming, brutal abuse. She came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life and she gave it. Miss Heard’s acting coach said Miss Heard has difficulty crying when she’s acting. You saw it, sobbing without tears while spinning elaborate, fantastic accounts of abuse. It was a performance. She told you what she thinks you need to hear to convict this man as a domestic abuser and a rapist. She wants you to believe she was abused countless times over the entire course of their relationship. The evidence does not bear that out.”

Yeesh! Now that’s a compelling argument. And while she worked hard not to diminish the real stories of female victims of domestic violence, she insisted:

“[Abuse is a reality for] far too many women but the overwhelming evidence and weight of that evidence shows it’s not her story, it’s not Miss Heard’s story.”

For allegedly faking these stories, The Rum Diary alum was slammed for the “act of profound cruelty, not just to Mr. Depp but to true survivors of domestic violence,” continuing:

“It was false, it was defamatory and it caused irreparable harm.”

So, whose story is it in this particular case? Well, she believes it’s the Pirates of the Caribbean alums. Speaking about her client, she shared:

“What’s at stake is this man’s good name, what’s at stake is a man’s life that he lost when he was accused of heinous crimes and the life he could live when he’s finally vindicated.”

Later on in her closing argument, Camille straight up claimed that Amber’s true intention with all of this was to “ruin” Johnny! She also pointed out that Heard has told “lies upon lies” throughout the case — including lying about giving all her $7 million divorce settlement to ACLU and Children’s Hospital in LA.

“When you catch Miss Heard in a lie she covers it up with more lies.”

And the “giant lie at the heart of this case” is the fact that “Miss Heard’s claim he was an abusive monster and she’s a public figure representing domestic abuse.” As we said, she really came at her hard! Hear her full statement (below)!

So, how did Heard’s team defend her against all those arguments? Johnny didn’t get off easily, that’s for sure!

Amber’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn took a similar stance, calling Mr. Depp the one at fault here, whether he “was abusive” one or many times:

“It’s simple, if you believe that Depp was abusive to Amber one time ..then your job is very easy. You can not only deny Mr. Depp’s claim, but affirm Amber’s counterclaim.”

He also added:

“They are trying to trick you to believe that Amber has to be perfect to win. Actually, if he fails to prove he didn’t abuse Amber one time, she wins.”

Speaking of the Aquaman 2 lead, he continued:

“This whole case is about blaming Amber Heard for things she didn’t do.” “But that’s what Mr. Depp does, that’s what he’s always done. Blame other people, refuse to take accountability. But the problem for him here is he’s running head long into the United States Constitution.”

Discussing the 36-year-old’s Washington Post op-ed about being a victim of domestic abuse that started this legal trouble, he asked rhetorically:

“Does the First Amendment give Ms. Heard the right to write the words she wrote in this article on December 18, 2018? Should someone be able to write an article like that in the United States of America without going through Hell?”

Rottenborn later claimed that Depp “will do everything he can to destroy [her] life, destroy [her] career,” adding:

“Just because people might read the article and remember that Amber Heard used to be married to Johnny Depp and she accused him of abuse, that doesn’t mean that she designed and intended defamatory implications in writing about herself.”

Related: Jason Duggar Says He’ll ‘Never Stop Loving’ Josh After Child Porn Sentencing

After noting the sexual assault claims and reading out several texts the actor sent to friends, like Paul Bettany and staffers that included death threats, sexual violence, and “global humiliation” against Heard, he also played a video of the actor smashing closed kitchen cabinets while lashing out at his partner, calling that “abuse” even though it didn’t manifest physically on his client’s body. He argued:

“This is the real Johnny Depp.”

He also insisted that had Amber written specifically about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, “it would be a very different article,” continuing:

“Any damage to Mr. Depp’s career is self-caused.”

Wow! Hear more from Rottenborn (below).

A lot to unpack…

Interestingly, Judge Penney Azcarate told the jury that their names would be sealed for a year due to the “high profile nature” of the trial. So that just proves how much things have escalated in the last six weeks since she had not made any such ruling before. Now, it’s time to wait and see what the jury decides. But what about YOU, Perezcious readers? What do you make of all of this?

[Image via Law&Crime Network/YouTube]