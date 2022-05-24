Woman Barges Into Courtroom During Defamation Trial To Reveal Johnny Depp Is THE FATHER OF HER BABY?!

Johnny Depp supposedly secretly fathered a love child in the recent past, and the woman with whom he supposedly had the kid barged into court during his trial on Monday and called him out on it!

Or… it was all just “a joke,” according to the woman who made the wild claim — and she was swiftly ejected from the courtroom after pulling off the stunt during the trial!

OK, wait, WHAT is going on here??

On Monday, as Depp continues to sit for his defamation trial against Amber Heard, a REALLY bizarre incident occurred during the trial’s morning break. The cameras that have become a major part of the courtroom drama were switched off at the time, so sadly (for us, at least), the crazy incident here was NOT caught on camera.

But according to Law & Crime Network correspondent Angenette Levy, things took a turn for the surreal when a woman in the back of the court stood up during the break while holding a small baby, and loudly claimed that the child belonged to the Pirates of the Caribbean star!!

Reporting on the incident for the network afterwards, Levy openly called the situation “crazy,” and revealed more about what happened.

The reporter explained how Depp, Heard, and their respective lawyers were taking a brief repose in between legal maneuvers in the mid-morning when the woman stood up out of nowhere, held up her baby, and directed some really bizarre comments at Depp! Levy explained:

“All of a sudden, this woman… she stands up at the back of the courtroom with her baby, and she says ‘Johnny I love you, our souls are connected.'”

Uhhh… what??

As Depp turned and began to wave to the woman, she tried to explain that she wasn’t just another fan! In fact, she claimed, she was supposedly a former lover with whom Depp fathered a child?!

Levy reported:

“She held up the baby and said: ‘This baby is yours.'”

WTF?!?!

Immediately, deputies took off towards the woman’s position in the back of the courtroom. Swiftly, she was removed from the trial room, her courtroom access wristband was cut off, and she was booted from the building, according to Levy:

“The deputy was like ‘You’re outta here.’ It was pretty wild. It was a moment.”

Flabbergasted about the situation, the network’s anchor asked Levy how the woman could have gotten into court with the baby in the first place, especially knowing some of the rules around waiting for access to the Depp-Heard trial. Shocked, he queried Levy:

“Was she waiting with the baby at 1:00 a.m. to get into the courtroom? If so, that’s a bigger issue.”

A valid question!

Even more unusual, Levy reported, the woman was calmly standing outside of court with her baby stroller in the moments after the debacle! When asked why she did what she did, the woman apparently told the journalist that she and her husband (!) had discussed the plan before hand and decided to go ahead with the stunt, thinking “it was a joke.”

Levy reported:

“They thought it was a joke, and thought it would be funny.”

And just to make things very, very clear about the false nature of the fathered child claim, the reporter further clarified:

“Just FYI everybody: Johnny Depp does not have a third baby out there that was at the courthouse today.”

So, yeah, at least we know that now! As if there was any doubt…

Here’s the full rundown of this crazy situation, via Law & Crime Network (below):

So wild!

Definitely makes for a lighthearted moment in what has otherwise been a tense trial, that’s for sure.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Law & Crime Network/YouTube]