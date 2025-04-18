Harry Potter Cutie Has The BEST Response To Anti-Trans Haters Bashing His Co-Stars

The creator of Harry Potter may have devolved into a woman consumed by her obsession with attacking the existence of a marginalized group… but the cast of the movies continue to prove they’re Gryffindor material.

As you may have heard, the UK Supreme Court ruled this week that legally, trans women don’t count as women. J.K. Rowling and others took a gross victory lap over the ruling. Graham Linehan, a once celebrated Irish sitcom writer who has also seemingly turned into a dedicated anti-trans activist, posted a pic of stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint after the news dropped, writing:

“Wonder how these disloyal bags of s**t are doing today?”

Well, we don’t need to even work out a clever response. Because Sean Biggerstaff, who played Oliver Wood — the older Hogwarts student who taught Harry Potter how to play Quidditch — defended the goal perfectly.

Related: This Harry Potter Star Launched An OnlyFans For A Particular ‘Fetish’!

He responded:

“You don’t have to wonder. You know what they’re doing – leading happy and successful lives, having not driven their families away with their hateful obsessions.”

Ha! He’s so right! You don’t have to wonder if they’re slowly going mad from mold driving them to hate, they’re all extremely famous! So a simple search will tell you they’re doing great! Well-adjusted, happy, and kind, all of them.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

[Image via Warner Bros/Max/WENN.]