Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Bashes Harry Potter & J.K. Rowling After Victory Lap Over Trans Rights Removal!

Nicola Coughlan made it very clear she wants nothing to do with J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter!

As you may know, the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled that trans women are not legally women earlier this week. After the heartbreaking decision, Rowling and others celebrated the outcome. On X (Twitter), the 59-year-old author praised the “three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them” for getting “this case heard by the Supreme Court” and helping protect “the rights of women and girls across the UK,” adding that she is “proud.” WTF.

Related: Harry Potter Actor Has The BEST Response To Anti-Trans Haters Bashing His Co-Stars

She then posted a picture of herself sitting on an oceanfront balcony, cigar in hand and a glass of wine raised. She wrote in the caption:

“I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights”

To take a victory lap over the removal of trans rights is so gross. But we aren’t surprised by Rowling’s reaction. She has been openly transphobic for years. Since then, several celebrities have called her out — including Nicola. The Bridgerton star slammed Rowling on Instagram Stories on Thursday, saying:

“Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a ten foot pole.”

Of course, Nicola is referring to the upcoming HBO adaptation of Harry Potter, which will premiere in 2026. Rowling serves as an executive producer on the series. And it’s safe to say the actress will not star in or watch it ever! We bet she’s not the only one who won’t see a single episode either now! The Derry Girls alum then posted a video to IG, expressing how she is “completely horrified” by the Supreme Court’s decision. She said:

“To see an already marginalized community be further attacked — and attacked in law — is really stomach-turning and disgusting.”

What is even “more stomach-turning and disgusting” to her is that people have celebrated the ruling — a comment obviously directed at Rowling. We couldn’t agree more with Nicola! It’s disturbing to see! Nicola further noted she is supporting the UK charity, Not A Phase, saying:

“I would urge you to donate and share, and if you’re a cisgender person who is an ally of a trans person, now is the time to speak up and make your voice heard. Let your trans, non-binary friends and the community at large know that you’re there for them and will keep fighting for them.”

Watch the entire video (below):

We’re glad to see the actress using her platform to stand with the trans community. If only others could do the same instead of celebrating this horrific ruling. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

[Image via Mario Mitsis/WENN, Nicola Coughlan/Instagram]