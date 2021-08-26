DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd 'Filled With Regret' For Not Texting Serge Onik Before His Death -- See More Tributes To The Dancer

So sad.

As we previously reported, So You Think You Can Dance alum Serge Onik passed away this week at age 33. After appearing in SYTYCD season 11, he went on to choreograph for Dancing with the Stars and most recently appeared in the film version of In the Heights. No cause of death has been revealed.

The news of Serge’s passing was met with an outpouring of love from friends and fans in the dance world. One particularly heart wrenching tribute came from Peta Murgatroyd, who worked closely with Serge on DWTS (as did her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy). Alongside an Instagram carousel of sweet pictures of the friends, she wrote:

“My Serge…..my Koala I can’t believe it, I am completely broken. I’m filled with regret because I was going to text you and tell you that I missed you last week and it slipped my mind. I f**king hate how I forgot to do this. I will always hate myself for this. My heart f**king hurts, my eyes f**king hurt and my soul is aching to squeeze you one last time.”

So heartbreaking.

She continued:

“I just need one last squeeze and one last play fight like we used to. I just need one last giggle about something smutty and one last eye roll and maybe one last dance in the club. You were always such an amazing leader in dance and the king of rhythm. While I couldn’t write anything these past few days, the pain was too bad, I read all the beautiful messages from hundreds of people around the world. YOU WERE SOOOO LOVED…SOOOO LOVED, much more than you knew. You were so kind, so jolly and were the life of the party. Your face was always kind, that Koala face. You were so joyful and always helped others without needing anything in return. I will always miss that joy, that smile and that witty sense of humor with your quick comebacks.”

The 35-year-old went on to express gratitude for her friend’s selflessness and for their memories together, particularly when he motivated her to dance again after giving birth to her son Shai. Peta concluded:

“I know you’ll be doing your spicy salsa moves in heaven right now, looking over us all. When I see you again I will pin you down and wrestle with you in the clouds and MAYBE we can break Maks’ bed again lol…that was a fun memory. We were curled over with laughter and we were trying to think how we tell Maks his bed was now in pieces on the floor. Do we lie or tell the truth ?? Haha.. Until we meet again my loving Koala. I f**king love you @sergeonik”

What a touching and emotional way to honor her friend. We appreciate Peta for sharing this tribute with us. We’ll be keeping Serge and his loved ones in our thoughts. R.I.P.

Scroll on for more remembrances from Rumer Willis, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson and more:

