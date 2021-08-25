NHL Player Jimmy Hayes' Wife & Brother Mourn His Unexpected Death: 'This Isn't Fair'

So sad.

A day after the untimely death of former NHL star Jimmy Hayes, his wife and brother took to social media to pay tribute to and mourn their loved one. ICYMI, Jimmy was discovered by authorities on Monday morning in his Milton, Massachusetts home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Globe.

The 31-year-old had just been celebrating his oldest son’s birthday at a party with family and friends the day before. His death is not being classified as suspicious, but the exact cause has yet to be announced.

Reflecting on her loss, Kristen Hayes, Jimmy’s wife of three years and momma to their sons Beau, 2, and Mac, 3 months, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, expressing:

“i love you so much. i miss you. I don’t know how I’m going to do life without you.”

Along with photos of her husband and kids on the beach, she wrote:

“You should be here. This isn’t fair.”

The widower also revealed the tight-knit group had posed for a photo shoot days before the athlete passed away, sharing:

“On Wednesday we took family photos. Little did I know they would be our last photos of a family of four. I have no words. I’m heartbroken. We miss you. We love you. You should be here.”

Jimmy’s brother Kevin Hayes (inset) also had a lot to say while honoring his “best friend” on social media. Uploading a carousel of throwback pics — everything from wedding prep to family dance lessons — the Boston College graduate reflected:

“My whole life it has always been Jimmy and Kevin or the Hayes brothers. I have followed you around since I can remember and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Grateful for the way the older Hayes “paved the way for me” throughout youth hockey, Boston College, and the NHL, Kevin continued:

“You taught me everything I needed to know in order to succeed. You lit up every single room you walked into with your smile and positive attitude. Everyone wanted to be around Jim, the big, goofy, horrible dancer, funny, genuine and kindest person around.”

After insisting he’ll “try my hardest” to make sure his legacy is never forgotten, the Bostonian concluded:

“Our world lost someone special and I don’t know if I will ever be the same but till we meet again, I LOVE YOU JIM!”

You can just tell how beloved Jimmy was.

Before his death, Jimmy had built an impressive ice hockey career for himself. After playing at BC, he went on to compete for the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, and New York Devils. He retired from the sport in 2019, starting a new career as podcast co-host for Missin Curfew, alongside ex-professional hockey players Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall. As is evident by these tributes, he was clearly a family man through it all.

Thinking of all those mourning this truly tragic loss, especially his wife and young kids. R.I.P.

