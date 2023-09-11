Pete Davidson Talks ‘Post-Rehab Glow,’ Ketamine, & More In New Comedy Set!

Pete Davidson is back on stage with a “post-rehab glow.”

The 29-year-old is in the midst of his Jon, John, & Pete comedy tour with Jon Stewart and John Mulaney. While in Atlantic City on Sunday, the SNL alum cracked a few jokes at his own expense. While taking the stage at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Pete acknowledged his June rehab stint. As we previously learned, he checked himself in for not because of drugs, but for mental health upkeep dealing with his borderline personality disorder and PTSD.

Perezcious readers will know that the comedian’s late firefighter father, Scott Davidson, lost his life on 9/11, which contributed to a great deal of Pete’s mental health struggles early on. But that doesn’t hold him back from making jokes!

During part of the comedy set, the King of Staten Island actor reflected on his stalker… If you don’t remember, the unhinged woman was hit with a few charges after breaking into his house in 2021. She was designated as “unfit to stand trial” and placed in a psychiatric facility. On Sunday, Pete joked that was a bad idea — because that would be the place, if anywhere, he’d run into her! LOLz!

Laughter is the best medicine, right? Oh, and speaking of medicine, the Bupkis star once again admitted to being on Ketamine — for four years!

He joked about being on the drug last month, but his publicist denied it, telling Page Six:

“Pete Davidson is not on ketamine.”

Clearly Pete and his PR team are not on the same page! Ultimately, though, Pete assured fans he’s better following treatment, raving about his “post-rehab glow.”

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]