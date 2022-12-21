Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Spotted Heading Inside His Apartment Late Date Night Amid Romance Rumors

Are they really just former co-stars-turned-pals or is this romance heating up??

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were spotted once again this week — and the timing of the sighting definitely makes it seem like they aren’t in the friend zone anymore! The comedian and actress were caught on camera arriving at the King of Staten Island’s apartment late at night on Monday evening, according to TMZ.

They were all smiles and seemed to be having a great time together. In the snapshots, Pete wore a large grey hoodie and sweatshirt while Chase was in dark striped pants, a jacket, and a baseball hat. Perhaps they were trying to keep things incognito? For those wondering what’s going on between the pair, there were no signs of PDA, so it’s hard to know at this point. Check it out for yourself (below)!

Over the weekend, the duo was also spotted at a Whole Foods in Brooklyn together. They tried to play it cool as they wore hoodies and exchanged a smile in the checkout line. Take a look:

Previously they were seen at a New York Rangers hockey game last week with their friend Rachel Sennott. All three of them starred in the 2022 flick Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. So, the outing could have been a friendly get-together — and that’s what Pete’s team wants us all to believe — but now that the pair keeps hanging out together, it’s hard not to ignore the chemistry!

As mentioned, amid the dating speculation, a rep for the SNL alum told TMZ on Sunday they are simply “great friends and they have been since they met filming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.” Not to mention, Pete’s also been forming a budding romance with Emily Ratajkowski. Sooo, what do U think is happening? Send us your theories (below)!

[Image via New York Giants/YouTube & Chase Sui Wonders/Instagram]