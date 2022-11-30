Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski 'Just Dig Each Other' As Insider Details Blossoming Romance!

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are long past just vibing! At this point, they are full-on deeply connecting as their romantic chemistry continues to flourish!

Of course, the Saturday Night Live alum and the Gone Girl actress have been making headlines for a few weeks after their unexpected love connection first ignited earlier this month. And now, new insider info indicates there’s something more significant going on between them than just surface-level mutual attraction.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly on Wednesday morning about the couple. In their chat, the source revealed how Pete and Emily are enjoying a “fun” romance. Which, yeah, Pete’s a fun guy! Plus, Em has seriously let her hair down following her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard. But wait! There’s more!

The same source also indicated that the couple is finding it remarkably easy to connect through their mutual interests and laid-back personalities:

“Pete and Emily just dig each other. [They] find the vibe they have very easy and free-flowing.”

Lovely!

Things aren’t progressing into the “serious” long-term stage quite yet, though. The confidant explained how neither the 29-year-old comic nor the 31-year-old model have any “intensity or over-expectation” for what could come. Instead, they are letting things ride smoothly as they continue to spend quality time:

“[There’s] just a lot of fun and a chance to cut loose and see where it leads.”

That’s always good. No pressure, no expectations. Let the chemistry come naturally!

But here’s where things get interesting… And it’s also why we think the dalliance between the King of Staten Island star and the High Low podcast host could (?!?!) possibly develop into something more significant one day! The insider threw this line in at the end of their chat with the mag:

“There’s no doubt Pete loves a challenge and he’s certainly met his intellectual match in Emily.”

Inneresting…

So, first off, isn’t that kind of a shady thing to say about Pete’s previous exes, which include the likes of Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande? Was Pete not intellectually challenged by lawyer-to-be Kim? Hmmm. But we digress!

As far as EmRata is concerned, this “intellectual match” stuff comes as no surprise. She’s sharp AF! It bodes well, though. Former SNL player Pete is obviously very well known for his wit, and his ability to think on his feet. So if Ratajkowski is matching that energy, no wonder Pete is falling for her!

What do U make of this fascinating romantic rise, Perezcious readers? Are Pete and Emily for real?? Where do y’all think their pairing might be headed?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on everything down in the comments (below)!

