Jason Momoa & Ex Lisa Bonet Are Spending The Holidays Together!

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are making their post-divorce relationship work!

Of course, the 43-year-old action movie star and the 55-year-old Cosby Show alum shocked fans by splitting up this past January — after over 15 years together. But they didn’t exactly go their separate ways. Not only are they working to co-parent together, they’re showing true maturity by actively spending the holidays with each other. Bold, perhaps — and sensible?

According to People, an insider says that despite splitting nearly a year ago, the Aquaman actor has “stayed close” to the longtime television star. And their friendly feelings are on such a deep level as to make Christmas-centric moments totally free of awkwardness.

In the mag’s brand-new Tuesday night reporting, the source explained how Jason and Lisa are getting along months after announcing their uncoupling:

“They are friends. They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is handy and often did things around the house when they lived together.”

Nice!

The insider continued from there, too.

For one, it sounds like Jason’s handyman talents have been very much in need even after the duo split months ago. And as an added bonus, they are seeing to it that these late December memories count! The insider revealed how the ex-couple’s kids — 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf — are going to have mom AND dad close for the holiday:

“He still helps Lisa out now. [They are] spending part of the holidays together with the kids.”

Love to hear that!

That insider isn’t kidding, either. People also reported that on Monday, Momoa was spotted loading his truck with a gorgeous Christmas tree which “he delivered to Bonet’s home in Malibu.” The outlet notes Jason wrapped a rope around the Norway Spruce and tied it down to his truck before driving off to share the festive flora with Bonet. Handyman indeed! Ha!!

Of course, a calm and reasonable post-romance platonic connection makes sense here. After all, Momoa and Bonet were together for nearly 16 full years — and married for five — prior to announcing their split. Ever since, insiders have been clear on the fact that the two stars have remained on good terms. That mature post-breakup chemistry has allowed their children to continue to thrive even after the A-listers’ romantic journey ended.

As Perezcious readers will recall, January’s joint statement revealing their split was mature and level-headed, too. In that announcement, the stars noted the “love between us carries on” even after breaking up, while writing:

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

Still, it’s one thing to talk the talk… Good to hear they will co-parent their kids and enjoy what’s really important this holiday season.

Snaps and claps for emotional maturity!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

