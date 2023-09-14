Pete Davidson DROPPED By Publicist After Controversial Stand-Up Routine -- And More!

Uh oh! It sounds like Pete Davidson is having a difficult time maintaining relationships… Even with his PR team!

On Thursday, The US Sun reported that the Bupkis actor and his publicist Leslie Sloane had officially parted ways after a short stint together — because of his recent controversies! Apparently, the 29-year-old has been struggling to find his footing since departing from Saturday Night Live last year. According to the outlet, he first hired Amanda Silverman in May 2022, but their relationship only lasted a matter of weeks. He didn’t have a new publicist until he hired Leslie, who was made famous by working with Lindsay Lohan during her heyday. So she knows troubled celebs.

However, between crashing his car into an LA residential home last year, entering rehab in June, and breaking things off with Chase Sui Wonders, he’s given the PR specialist a run for her money! An insider told the outlet she only last TWO months:

“I know Leslie found his scene hard to deal with, but I also don’t think she would have been happy for the relationship to last, like, two months. He and Leslie did seem to make sense — she’s been to the Lindsay Lohan Academy of Famous F**kups.”

Damn! It was pretty clear, though, that Pete was NOT on the same page as Leslie. The last straw seems to have been when he admitted to using Ketamine to treat his depression during a stand-up routine. She had already publicly denied his use of Ketamine, so clearly he was NOT listening to her.

A second source added:

“He didn’t love Leslie and Leslie didn’t love Pete. He is a really sweet guy and it’s just a matter of finding the right fit. It just didn’t work out with Leslie the way he hoped it would.”

Tough times for Pete! But he needs a PR team that knows he’s going to always be honest. That isn’t always Plan A with publicists, ya know? What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Image via NBC/YouTube]