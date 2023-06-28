Pete Davidson Checks Himself Into Rehab!

Pete Davidson has checked himself into rehab.

The Saturday Night Live alum is reportedly at the same Pennsylvania facility where BFF John Mulaney got help for his drinking and drug use relapse in 2020. But it’s not the drugs that brought Pete to the place. The comedian is getting treatment for his borderline personality disorder and PTSD, sources told Page Six on Wednesday.

A friend made it clear to the outlet this is not an emergency situation, saying:

“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

That’s right. This isn’t the first time Pete has been in rehab, and it won’t be the last. He’s taking care of himself and asking for help when he needs it — not waiting to hit rock bottom.

The friend added that the comic is “taking a well deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues.” Sounds really healthy, tbh. Even if Kanye West couldn’t understand that kind of mental health upkeep, we think it’s great.

Video: Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Wanting To Rebound With Pete Davidson!

Pete has been open and honest about his mental health struggles his entire time in the limelight — and that’s not going to change. He’s even joked about it previous stints in rehab. Heck, he did a monologue about it on SNL! He called it a “vacation” paid for by insurance, hint hint. LOLz!

That kind of attitude toward mental health help is really great. We all need to know when we aren’t OK and take those moments to reach out. Another source told the site:

“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.”

We wonder if there’s some extra stress leading him to need help now. After all, he was recently charged with a crime! He’s facing a reckless driving charge after crashing his Mercedes into a home in Beverly Hills. That certainly could stress someone out.

Thankfully he has a ton of support no matter what is weighing on him. The source assured:

“He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”

We’re sure Mulaney is one of them — he likely recommended the site!

What do YOU think of Pete going back to rehab — apparently on the regular??

[Image via SNL/YouTube.]