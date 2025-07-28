Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Travis Kelce Shares FIRST EVER Pics With Taylor Swift On IG! Look! Gisele Bündchen Shares Rare Photo Of New Baby With Joaquim Valente! LOOK! Taylor Swift Made Selena Gomez The Cutest Gift For Birthday! Benny Blanco Reveals All! Taylor Swift Celebrates BFF Selena Gomez's 33rd Birthday With Some VERY Special Party Pics! Adam Sandler Has The Sweetest Things To Say About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce! How Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift During Dad's Heart Surgery -- As Family Takes Big Next Step Amid Their Romance! Kate Bosworth & Justin Long Welcome First Baby! It's A... Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Dresses 4-Month-Old Son In One Of The Rapper's Iconic Looks! 'The Sass!' Kylie Jenner Fans Can't Believe How Much Stormi 'Acts Just Like' Mom In Adorable New Video! Travis Kelce Explains How Taylor Swift's NO PRACTICE Surprise TEU Performance Happened! Kylie Jenner Takes BIG Next Step In Timothée Chalamet Romance After Two Years -- LOOK! Elliot Page Goes IG Official With Girlfriend -- And New Shirtless Pic! First Public Romance Since Coming Out As Trans! Aww!

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Shows First Glimpse Of Baby Bump At His Movie Premiere!

Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Shows First Glimpse Of Baby Bump At His Movie Premiere! Aww!

Pete Davidson‘s pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt just went out showing off her baby bump for the first time!

At the El Lay premiere for her beau’s new movie The Pickup over the weekend, the 29-year-old model wore a sleek black dress that showed off her tiny bebe belly. Pete stood beside her in a brown tracksuit and proudly put his hand on her side, slightly touching her stomach.

See for yourself (below):

Pete davidson elsie Hewitt baby bump
(c) MEGA/WENN
Pete davidson elsie Hewitt baby bump
(c) MEGA/WENN
Pete davidson elsie Hewitt baby bump
(c) MEGA/WENN

How sweet!

Related: How Ariana Grande Reacted To Learning Ex Pete Is Having A Baby!

The soon-to-be dad even told Extra at the premiere that fatherhood is “the most exciting thing ever” for him:

“I don’t even really have the words. … I feel like I’m finally in a place where I’m ready for it. I’m glad it’s happening now, for sure.”

He even gushed his co-star in The Pickup, Eddie Murphy, gave him some advice on parenting — which was “no advice because you can’t really tell anybody how to raise their own kid”.

We previously covered how the Saturday Night Live alum and his lady surprised the world with their pregnancy announcement. We’re so glad to see them out and enjoying their time together as they prepare to welcome their little one into the world. We’re wishing them health and happiness on this journey into parenthood.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 28, 2025 14:00pm PDT

Share This