Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Shows First Glimpse Of Baby Bump At His Movie Premiere!

Pete Davidson‘s pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt just went out showing off her baby bump for the first time!

At the El Lay premiere for her beau’s new movie The Pickup over the weekend, the 29-year-old model wore a sleek black dress that showed off her tiny bebe belly. Pete stood beside her in a brown tracksuit and proudly put his hand on her side, slightly touching her stomach.

See for yourself (below):

How sweet!

Related: How Ariana Grande Reacted To Learning Ex Pete Is Having A Baby!

The soon-to-be dad even told Extra at the premiere that fatherhood is “the most exciting thing ever” for him:

“I don’t even really have the words. … I feel like I’m finally in a place where I’m ready for it. I’m glad it’s happening now, for sure.”

He even gushed his co-star in The Pickup, Eddie Murphy, gave him some advice on parenting — which was “no advice because you can’t really tell anybody how to raise their own kid”.

We previously covered how the Saturday Night Live alum and his lady surprised the world with their pregnancy announcement. We’re so glad to see them out and enjoying their time together as they prepare to welcome their little one into the world. We’re wishing them health and happiness on this journey into parenthood.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]