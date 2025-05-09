Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sydney Sweeney Dragged For 'Homage To A White Lady' At Black Style-Themed Met Gala -- But What Did Her Outfit REALLY Mean?? The Most RISQUÉ Met Gala After Party Outfit You Missed! Bebe Rexha And Azealia Banks FIGHTING! Who Is In The Wrong Here? Celeb Stylist Dragged Away From Hotel Where She Was STAYING Before Met Gala: 'I Got Manhandled'  Facebook Allegedly Tracked When Teen Girls Deleted Selfies -- So It Could Send Them Beauty Ads Immediately After!! Doechii Goes OFF On Her Team While Attempting To Hide Met Gala Look! Watch! Was Naomi Campbell BANNED From Attending The Met Gala Amidst Her Feud With Anna Wintour? Kim Kardashian Scolds Security Guard Who Accidentally Stepped On Her Met Gala Dress!  Naomi Campbell Fires Back After Met Gala 'Ban' Rumor Goes Viral! Did Her Shading Anna Wintour Ruin Things Forever? Shakira Accidentally Revealed Rihanna’s Pregnancy Before Met Gala Moment! Why Timothée Chalamet Didn’t Attend The Met Gala With Kylie Jenner! Justin Bieber Didn’t Attend The Met Gala With Wife Hailey -- Here’s What He Did Instead!

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Prove Their Couple Status With This WAY TOO Adorable Act!

Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Prove Their Couple Status With This WAY Too Adorable Act

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are a relatively new item — but they’re quickly climbing their way up the cutest couple ranks!

On Thursday, the model took to social media to show off just how much her and the comedian jive! In her Instagram Story video, the two walk hand-in-hand down a sidewalk in comfy sweatpants… But if you look closely, you’ll notice they’re wearing MATCHING shoes! They’re both in Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro OG sneakers!

Related: Timothée Chalamet’s Ex Eiza González Reacts To Kylie Jenner Relationship

As she’s filming, the couple stop in their tracks to really show off their matching his & hers kicks. She noticed, too — she even captioned the post with a twin emoji. See (below):

Pete Davidson & GF Elsie Hewitt wear matching Nike sneakers
(c) Elsie Hewitt/Instagram
Pete Davidson & GF Elsie Hewitt wear matching Nike sneakers
(c) Elsie Hewitt/Instagram
Pete Davidson & GF Elsie Hewitt wear matching Nike sneakers
(c) Elsie Hewitt/Instagram

Wow. They’re sole mates! BLUGH! LOLz!

They really have reached that DISGUSTINGLY CUTE phase in record time, haven’t they?? Pete and Elsie were first spotted together back in March. Not long after, we heard they’re “getting serious” … How much more serious can it get than matching Nikes? Ha!

What are YOUR thoughts on the couple, Perezcious reader? And the matching shoes! Cute? Or cringe?! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & Elsie Hewitt/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 08, 2025 17:08pm PDT

Share This