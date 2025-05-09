Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Prove Their Couple Status With This WAY TOO Adorable Act!

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are a relatively new item — but they’re quickly climbing their way up the cutest couple ranks!

On Thursday, the model took to social media to show off just how much her and the comedian jive! In her Instagram Story video, the two walk hand-in-hand down a sidewalk in comfy sweatpants… But if you look closely, you’ll notice they’re wearing MATCHING shoes! They’re both in Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro OG sneakers!

As she’s filming, the couple stop in their tracks to really show off their matching his & hers kicks. She noticed, too — she even captioned the post with a twin emoji. See (below):

Wow. They’re sole mates! BLUGH! LOLz!

They really have reached that DISGUSTINGLY CUTE phase in record time, haven’t they?? Pete and Elsie were first spotted together back in March. Not long after, we heard they’re “getting serious” … How much more serious can it get than matching Nikes? Ha!

What are YOUR thoughts on the couple, Perezcious reader? And the matching shoes! Cute? Or cringe?! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & Elsie Hewitt/Instagram]