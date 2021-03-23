Looks Like Pete Davidson Might Be Dating Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor!

Pete Davidson is back at it.

It’s been a while since Pete hit the dating scene (we have been living through a pandemic, after all) but his list of exes still reads like a who’s who of young Hollywood (plus Kate Beckinsale). From Ariana Grande to Kaia Gerber, he’s dated up-and-comers, A-Listers, and nepotism queens all over the map.

With that in mind, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that the Saturday Night Live star is rumored to be seeing Bridgerton‘s romantic lead, Phoebe Dynevor. We couldn’t even imagine these two moving in the same circles, but Pete’s appeal obviously transcends social scenes — and even oceans, apparently!

So how did the young lovers link up? Word on the street is they met while the Netflix star was in New York filming her role in the TV Land hit Younger. In early February, she posted about being “grateful” to be in the city on Instagram.

More recently, the King of Staten Island actor was photographed with a fan in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, not far from the home of actress Sally Dynevor — aka Phoebe’s mum. According to UK tabloid The Sun, the new couple (if we can call them that!) have also been spotted near the 25-year-old’s North London home. So yeah, it’s starting to look like we have a transcontinental romance on our hands!

The Sun reported that the pair are “growing close,” and that the actress had invited him to come stay with her while he was on hiatus from SNL. (Sounds pretty serious to us!) A source told the outlet:

“Pete is a real charmer and has hit it off with Phoebe, who is obviously beautiful and talented. They have been enjoying each other’s company, although they haven’t known each other long.”

They added:

“The fact he has flown all the way to the UK shows how interested he is.”

We would have to agree!

While we still don’t necessarily approve of international travel right now (that pesky pandemic IS still going on, people), we have to say we’re glad to see Pete in the news for a happy reason. Most recently, his name had been in the headlines for a scary stalking incident where a woman who pretended to be his wife broke into his family’s home. Pretty disturbing stuff, so yeah, we’d say he deserves a bit of good news!

We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on the situation as it develops…

