Olivia Rodrigo Fangirls Over 'Biggest Celebrity Crush' Pete Davidson After SNL Sketch!

Move along, Joshua Bassett! Olivia Rodrigo’s got her sights set on another performer now.

Speaking with 103.7 KISS FM on Tuesday, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star dished all about her reaction to that hilarious Drivers License SNL sketch starring Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, and, of course, the 18-year-old’s new celebrity crush!

The young superstar gushed:

“I was absolutely floored. I was screaming. I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal.”

While it is certainly an achievement, the nearly four minute clip (above) that features her entire song was definitely not making fun of Olivia! It was way more of a celebration of the unexpected and insane success of the emotional ballad than a true parody. If anyone should be sad about the way they came across on screen, it’s the heartbreaker himself — as the Lie Lie Lie songwriter even acknowledged on TikTok (below).

LOLz!!

Probs not quite the first impression he would have liked to make with the iconic TV show.

But continuing to speak on the incredible sketch, Rodrigo spilled that she was aware the late night show was planning to do something with Drivers License, but she definitely didn’t expected what aired. The skit, which also featured Pete Davidson, seemed to combine all her favorite things in one, as she explained:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a Driver’s License sketch where they played the entirety of Driver’s License. And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day.”

Could there be a better bday gift??? We don’t think so!

The Bizaardvark alum hasn’t shied away from publicly teasing her crush before. Earlier this year, she included a snapshot of a framed photo of the comedian in her bathroom during a “Utah tings” photo dump.

And while we can’t think of anything greater for the teenager than being acknowledged by her crush, Pete’s not the only high profile figure reaching out with congrats. Taylor Swift and Lorde have also slid into her DMs! Olivia shared of the interactions:

“It’s so surreal to have my idols become my peers so quickly. It’s just so insane.”

More insane? T. Swift even sent her a handwritten letter!

“I got a letter from Taylor Swift last night, which is insane. I opened it for the first time, so I’m still reeling. Literally my tears are on it, my snot from sobbing my eyes out are on it. I love her.”

Now of course the interviewers couldn’t let the pop star leave without getting her opinion on Sabrina Carpenter’s latest tune, Skin, which is highly rumored to be a clapback at Olivia (as both girls are embroiled in the same love triangle fiasco). But turns out Rodrigo doesn’t even know the fellow Disney personality.

“I actually don’t know her at all. I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her.”

While we’re sure to get some pretty amazing songs from the writer soon, just don’t expect a direct response to Skin. The California native added:

“I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about someone I don’t know. But I think artists should be able to write about whatever they want to write about.”

Hmm… Keeping things tight-lipped and professional as always! Very classy.

