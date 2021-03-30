Pete Davidson & Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Getting 'More Serious' -- Inside The New Romance!

We’re getting more evidence that Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are an official couple!

As we previously reported, the pair raised suspicions of a new relationship when the Saturday Night Live star was spotted in Manchester, not far from where Phoebe’s family lives. We didn’t know much about the budding romance, except that they likely met while the Bridgerton duchess was filming Younger in New York, and that they were “enjoying each other’s company.”

Now, a source has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight:

“Pete and Phoebe met at a gathering in NYC and really hit it off.”

The insider added:

“They started off as friends and quickly realized there was chemistry between [them]. Pete and Phoebe started out casually dating but things have gotten a bit more serious recently.”

Since then, the source explained that the two “have traveled between NYC and England to spend time with one another while also working.”

That’s where Tilly Wagg comes in. The 14-year-old British girl just so happens to be the one who got the scoop on the comedian’s latest relationship. She spotted the couple out in Caverswall, Staffordshire (a village in the UK), and told Page Six:

“It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together. They were holding hands, hugging and seemed like they were a couple. … They walked past our house and I recognized him immediately … I hadn’t seen anything written about Pete being in a relationship with Phoebe, but once I saw them together I thought, ‘Maybe they are?'”

She added:

“He was quite tall and wearing a good outfit, which isn’t normal around here, and his face is very recognizable. … I knew him from when he used to date Ariana Grande, I listen to her music sometimes. … It is amazing how he ends up dating all these famous women, but then he was really nice and talkative.”

Pretty hilarious dig at the guys from Caverswall — but the story continued when Tilly asked for a pic. She recalled:

“I ran up the road to catch up with them and asked him if he was Pete Davidson, and he answered in an English accent, and joked he was trying to trick everyone that he’s English. He seemed quite happy and didn’t mind me taking a picture with him. I didn’t ask for a picture with Phoebe because at the time I didn’t know who she was. My sister, who also saw them but didn’t come with me to catch up with them, told me when I got back home.”

Wow. Not only did the tween get a picture with Pete, she broke the news about him dating Phoebe! After all, it was that fan pic that altered the media to the pairing in the first place.

However the news traveled, we’re just happy for them both, and wishing them all the best in their blossoming romance!

