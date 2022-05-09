Pete Davidson Sent Kris Jenner Flowers for Mother's Day -- And So Did Tristan Thompson??

Kris Jenner had a great Mother’s Day celebration — and both Pete Davidson AND Tristan Thompson stepped up for it!

The 66-year-old momager was the focus of a lot of love from her large family of high-profile reality TV stars on Sunday. Throughout the day, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians boss and her daughters all showed off sweet family fun times and motherhood memories celebrating.

And in addition to Kris’ own kids coming through with appreciation for their momma, both Pete and Tristan showed love, too!

We sort of expected it with the Saturday Night Live star, who is dating Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian and has generally seemed to fit in extremely well with the greater KarJenner clan. So when Kris shared this snap to her Instagram Stories (below), our hearts filled with love just like hers must have:

Awww!

That’s great! But it wasn’t nearly as surprising as watching Khloé Kardashian‘s baby daddy and former partner come through with his own show of appreciation for momma Kris!

Also on Sunday, Corey Gamble‘s GF showed off a set of flowers received from the NBA star, too, tagging him in another IG snap and giving gratitude for the gift:

Well then!

Perezcious readers know very well that Tristan and Khloé have been through no shortage of very public drama over the last year. So to see True Thompson‘s dad step up for Kris on this day is a little bit surprising, for sure! Still, it’s certainly a nice gesture to reach out to Khloé’s beloved momma on this special day. Good for him!

Although, FWIW, the Revenge Body host herself hasn’t shared any snaps on social media of flowers from Tristan. Not that she would necessarily feel obligated, or anything. But did he send his ex a bouquet, too, or nah?!?!

Oh, and they weren’t the only KarJenner-adjacent men who showed out for momma Kris! Both Travis Barker and Scott Disick both sent bouquets to the Calabasas-based biz whiz, as well:

A sweet thing to do!

Overall, Mother’s Day was a smashing success for Kris and her kids. As the fam always tends to do on birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, and other celebratory days, they all shared lots of pics (new AND old!) and celebrated each others’ involvement and impact on their lives!

Ch-ch-check out Kim’s tribute to her momma (below):

Khloé stepped up with her own appreciation post directed at Kris, as well:

Love it!

Kylie Jenner got into the act, too, with a sweet series of snaps showing off the family’s adorable and chic Mother’s Day brunch! You can see those HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? How’d U celebrate Mother’s Day?!

