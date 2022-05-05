Khloé Kardashian Has PERFECT Response To Watching Herself Reconcile With Tristan Thompson On Hulu Show!

Khloé Kardashian is finally being faced with having to own up to things turning out not-so-well between her and baby daddy Tristan Thompson!

On Thursday, during the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 37-year-old reality TV star opens up about starting over with the NBA star. Of course, Perezcious readers know darn well how all that turned out over the last few months. But at the time this particular ep was filmed last October, things looked surprisingly good (?!?!) for True Thompson’s now-split-up mom and dad!

It all started in one unfortunate scene during Thursday’s brand-new episode, in which the Good American founder gushes about the 31-year-old pro basketball star. Filmed back in October 2021, after the pair was later revealed to have secretly started to rekindle their romance, Khloé expresses in a confessional about how she and Tristan are “in a really good place.”

Adding to that, she explained to viewers in the new Hulu ep that she had supposedly seen growth from the pro athlete:

“He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part.”

Yeah… And the quotes get even worse!

Khloé continues to gush about the Chicago Bulls star. At one point later in the new streaming episode, she adds:

“When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are, and I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.”

Oof!

Of course, it’s SO unfortunate to watch all that October lovin’ play out now, because viewers are very well aware that just two months later, s**t hit the fan when Tristan’s shocking paternity scandal involving another new baby momma, Maralee Nichols, surfaced.

From there, he and the Revenge Body host went their separate ways. And the split would appear to be for real and forever this time…

To her credit, at least Khloé can own up to it now!

The reality TV veteran live-tweeted the fam’s latest Hulu ep late on Wednesday night, and at one point — when all this confessional chatter about her future with Tristan came on the screen — Khloé revealed where she’s at with the whole situation seven months later, quipping:

“Well we know how this aged”

Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians ???? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 5, 2022

LOLz!

The eye-roll emoji is perfect! Pretty much conveys what we’re ALL thinking about Tristan and his, um, family situation. Just sayin’!

Also, like we said, credit to Khlo-money for taking this on so publicly! It’s definitely an awkward and unfortunate thing to go through, but when you put your life out in public like the KarJenner fam does, you can’t really just ignore it.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share ‘em down in the comments (below)!

