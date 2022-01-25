Peter Dinklage RIPS Disney's 'F**king Backwards' Live-Action Remake Of Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs!

Peter Dinklage thinks Disney needs to keep reimagining its upcoming reimagining of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs!

For those who don’t know, the Mouse House is set to begin production this year on a live-action remake of the beloved classic yarn. In an attempt to diversify the story, the studio cast West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

On a recent episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, however, the Game of Thrones alum pointed out that this reimagining isn’t the progressive film Disney wants it to be — because it’s still featuring the fairytale’s “f**king backwards” depiction of “dwarfs”!

Related: Hilary Duff Reveals Lizzie McGuire Reboot Plot That Was Too Hot For Disney

The Emmy winner said on this week’s episode:

“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on. Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

Seriously though!

The actor continued:

“You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that f**king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f**k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?”

The studio announced Zegler’s casting last June. The latest in the line up of Disney’s lucrative live-action reboots — including Mulan, Maleficent, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and Dumbo — the film will feature original music by La La Land and The Greatest Showman duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

However, not much else is known about the new Snow White — including how it will handle the controversial portrayal of the titular seven dwarfs. While Dinklage noted the flick shouldn’t be completely canceled, he stressed in needs to be done the right way, adding:

“If you tell the story of Snow White with the most f**ked up, cool, or progressive spin on it? Let’s do it. All in.”

Let’s hope Disney isn’t dopey about this and makes some significant changes!

Thoughts?

[Image via Movieclips/YouTube/Avalon/WENN]