Pink Says Her First Relationship With A Woman Did Not Turn Out As She Expected!

Pink didn’t have the best of luck in the relationship department during her early years!

On Thursday, the 41-year-old singer opened up about her first relationship with a woman on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after a fan asked if she ever dipped into “the lady pond.” The Pennsylvania native obviously answered the question, but it turned out the romance with her former partner did not end well! Actually, it turned out to be super awkward:

“My first girlfriend, I was 13, and she left me for my brother. Yeah, I was very confused by that because she kissed me first, and that’s gross.”

Related: Pink Confesses She Regrets Not Reaching ‘Out More’ To Britney Spears

Talk about an interesting rebound choice! You have to wonder what was going through Jason Moore‘s — AKA the bro in question — mind because that totally has to break some sort of sibling code of ethics. Right?? Ch-ch-check out the interview for yourself (below):

This latest conversation marks a rare time Pink has actually chosen to discuss her sexuality. In a sit down with The Advocate in October 2012, the momma noted how she has never “felt the need” to place a label on her identity. She later reiterated her thoughts in a conversation with The Guardian five years later, explaining:

“I feel like people are just less inclined to be labeled now, which I really like. Leave it alone. I just wanna live my life. I don’t need you to put me in a box or to figure me out or to figure out what I am. Cause I don’t know yet.”

Right on!

And while her early romances may have been a dud, Pink has had success with her hubby, Carey Hart. The pop sensation recently spoke about how they’ve maintained a thriving partnership for 15 years, telling Extra:

“For us, the answer is there’s no quit button. Unless we find one. Right now, we don’t have one. But it’s also couples’ counseling. Learning how to speak the same language, ’cause we don’t speak the same language.”

As you may know, they married in 2006 but briefly separated in 2008 before reconciling about two years later. The performer explained to Extra how it also all came down to the duo’s desire to not ending up like their families, saying:

“We love being a family. And we both come from families that gave up, and that’s okay. That was their journey, that was the journey we all were supposed to be on. But for us, we don’t want to do that.”

It’s certainly all about putting in the work, that is for sure! What are reactions to Pink’s brother stealing her ex-girlfriend? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]