Pink Confesses She Regrets Not Reaching ‘Out More’ To Britney Spears After Watching Framing Documentary

Pink regrets not being there for Britney Spears while they were experiencing stardom in the early aughts.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old superstar made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where a fan asked her about Spears’ conservatorship and the recent Framing Britney Spears documentary. The So What singer shared:

“I love Britney, and here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs — none of us know what’s going on. We’re not there. And I would like to. I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason — she’s a sweetheart. All I know is she’s incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy.”

This is true. As you may have seen, fans have been quite passionate (possibly a little too much than Brit would like) about supporting her legal fight to break away from her father, Jamie Spears. But like Pink said we don’t know what is going on — at least until the Crossroads actress heads to court next month.

When the host questioned if she had seen the Hulu film, the songwriter confessed that she did:

“I felt sad that back then I didn’t know, back in the day, in the early days, I didn’t know. Like, I’m a strong person. I could have reached out more.”

The momma of two went on to explain how she wished Britney knew she supported her while the Toxic artist faced intense public and media scrutiny, saying:

“I just feel helpless. I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless. And I can only imagine how she feels. She could have used some support. The media tore her apart and the paparazzi are scum. And I wish I could have just reached out, gave her a hug.”

Don't we all!

In the early days of their careers, the pair had interacted a number of times, including when they starred in the iconic 2004 Pepsi Super Bowl commercial with Beyoncé. Unfortunately, the two were also often pitted against each other during that period. In a recent interview with People, Pink spoke about how awful it was to feel like she had to compete with female artists like Britney and Christina Aguilera. The musician expressed:

“It was so unfair to all the girls. None of us wanted that, I love Britney — she used to carry around my album.”

She continued:

“I was like, ‘Dude, I’m a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn’t have to be the anti-Britney. I don’t want to fight anybody. I think we navigated through it as good as a 20-year-old girl can. Now I think it’s totally different. Girls supporting girls is rad — I love to watch it.”

We're glad to have moved on from there and see some more support for Britney.

