Pink Catches Waves & Celebrates Her ‘Thunder Thighs’!

Pink loves her “thunder thighs” so much, she’s dedicated an entire Instagram post in their honor!

On Tuesday, the momma of two uploaded a new photo of herself (inset, above) catching a wave, sharing an inspirational message with followers about loving her body the way it is! She wrote on the social media platform:

“I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs. It’s cause he knew I’d use them. #throwingbuckets#strongismygoal#joyful#wakesurfgirl#somebodysponsormealready”

We love to see it!!

The comments section was even filled with overwhelming support for the Stupid Girls singer! Take a look at some of the praise (below):

“Thunder thighs???? God gave u a bad ass body. A bad ass voice and a bad ass ass…. embrace every inch of you heart and soul ???? x” “Is there ANYTHING you can’t do?” “Beautiful strong legs so you can tuuuuuuuuuurrrrn up! ????????????????????????????????????” “You’re a bad ass mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” “Man I’ll be so stoked when we get away from vanity and start acknowledging the POWER in our capabilities and what our bodies allow us to do!! Grateful for you!????????❤️☀️” “Omg!! You do not have thunder thighs at all…..strong legs….strong body ????” “Stop your legs are beautiful, remember those are what is going to carry you when you’re older ❤️ love you always”

For those keeping up with the 40-year-old, you’ll recall that this isn’t the first time she’s spoken openly about loving her strong body as it is. In January, she wrote on Twitter:

“Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked.”

And for Pink, loving her body means not getting any plastic surgery or Botox as she ages:

“Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t.” “I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry”

The Grammy winner wrapped up her thread at the time, penning:

“I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s**t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss”

Love all the positivity, Pink!!

