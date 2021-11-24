Playboy Playmate Says Models Sometimes Had To Sleep 'On The Lawn' -- But NOT With Hef?!

The Playboy Mansion may have been pitched as Barbie’s dream house, but it turns out there were some harsh rules the girls living there had to follow!

A former Playboy model and ex-resident of the mansion is opening up about what it was like living in the “Bunny House” in the early 2000s! Jenna Bentley, who moved into the glitzy residence when she was 18 in April 2007, called the experience in the “real-life Barbie playhouse” a “dream come true.” Even if she had to deal with some strict AF rules, like models being forced to sleep outside if they missed the 9 p.m. curfew. Whaaat??

Because she signed an “iron-clad NDA,” the model says she can’t spill all the details about what she witnessed at the mansion, but she was able to provide some tidbits while chatting with Jam Press on Tuesday. To start, Jenna reflected:

“Even now I get so nostalgic because it was such an incredible time — they can never replicate that.”

While recalling all the “crazy” parties they used to throw, Jenna remembered one night when Angelina Jolie, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dennis Rodman were all at the same event! She added:

“There will never be anything the same as his parties. I mean, people think they were wild but they were wilder than you can imagine.”

Bentley also revealed that she used to pass out “party favors” at the events, implying they were either illicit substances or sex toys:

“I would often walk around at them with trays of ‘party favors,’ offering them out.”

Despite being a resident at Hugh Hefner homes, she insisted she never slept with the magazine publisher, regardless of Holly Madison‘s claims that Bunnies were required to.

“I have never had sex with Hef, ever, but I did once walk in on him having sex. I obviously can never say who it was with. All I can say is that there were four people, including him.”

Why can’t she say who??

“I had to sign a very, very, very iron-clad NDA, which is why I can’t talk about who had sex at the mansion. But I have seen a lot of celebrities have sex there and I’ve also participated in a lot of it.”

Despite having seen him getting down that one time, Jenna paints a very different picture of the Playboy founder than the lascivious and cruel one we’ve heard about from other Playmates:

“I think a lot of the girls tried to get close with Hef so they could get more money but when I was around, like when he was in his 80s and 90s, he wasn’t having sex with any of the girls. He would shuffle around in his slippers, bless his soul, I think all of us blondes just looked the same to him by that point!”

She went on to say that “Hef really had a heart of gold” and that he was “nice and kind to everybody.” She insisted:

“[He] always went out of his way to make everyone feel comfortable.”

Hmm. Not exactly what we’ve heard…

While the sex with Hef requirement wasn’t true, she says, security was tight, forcing her to follow some intense rules the year she lived there:

“There was a lot that went into the preparation of living there. I’m pretty sure they did quite strict background checks because they have to make sure you’re not a serial killer.” “What you got in return was unbelievable. I mean, even though we had a 9 pm curfew it wasn’t like we were prisoners. Although if you missed curfew you were sleeping on the lawn. They were very strict about it.”

Forced to sleep on the lawn?! Can you imagine walking up late one night to see a bunch of ladies strewn across the grass?

Jenna also corroborates the claim that models who lived at the Mansion weren’t allowed to be coupled up or even spotted dating! That was a MAJOR no-no!

“And we weren’t allowed to have boyfriends, like, even meeting boys was an immediate kick-out.”

But she and a lot of others didn’t mind the harsh rules because of everything the mansion had to offer, she mused:

“This place we lived at had movie theatres, animals, trampolines, stylists. It was a real-life Barbie playhouse.” “There was a phone that we called ‘Dial-a-Dream’ because you could press 0 and ask for anything you wanted, any time of day or night. Like, if I wanted McDonald’s fries at 3 am, they would go out and get it.”

Living with 12 other girls came with its challenges though, the model — who has since gone on to a career on OnlyFans — continued:

“People think that women syncing on their periods is a myth but it definitely happened in the house! Those months when our cycles did match it was pure chaos. We were all bitchy and catty with each other for a few days each month.”

While she maintains she never slept with Hugh, she says she did have a strong bond with the businessman. She recalled:

“It was a dream come true living in the house, you felt like you were special and that Hef only had eyes for you. When there are millions of girls who want to be in the position you’re in, you definitely feel important.”

The Playboy Magazine founder died in 2017 when he was 91 years old. He created the magazine in 1953 before it exploded into an empire of models, nightclubs, and, of course, the mansion.

Jenna’s time at the house coincided with E!‘s reality series The Girls Next Door, which starred Hefner’s girlfriends at the time, the aforementioned Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson. On the living situation with them, Jenna explained:

“Hugh Hefner only had three main rooms in his house for his official girlfriends and wives and the rest of us lived in the Bunny House… Whoever were playmates of the month, like myself, I was Miss April, could stay there for free for the entire year. You would help with the body painting, the press releases, going out with Hef and stuff.”

Jenna, who is now a millionaire thanks to her OnlyFans account, previously opened up about how she landed a job as a Playboy Playmate, admitting that she attended a party with a guy she was dating at the time when she was asked if she’d like to take part in the festivities.

She said yes and then spent four hours having her naked body coated in latex body paint as a butterfly. The whole spectacle took her breath away, she told Jam Press:

“I was blown away by everything, every detail was perfect and no expense was spared.” “I met Hef before the party began and he asked if I’d like to get involved by being body painted. I obviously said yes. It felt surreal.”

Despite the somewhat awkward situation, she noted that everyone made her feel comfortable while getting painted:

“Everyone was so professional, but I really had to stand there completely naked while the color was painted on.” “I was completely plucked bare. There wasn’t a hair on my body, and the costume was so intricate and detailed with tiny jewels everywhere. I was so worried about getting sweaty and the paint coming off or spilling something down it, but it was perfect. Everyone had different costumes and the house was completely transformed. We didn’t party inside the mansion, but there was a huge marquee put up outside on the grounds. It was like something out of Vegas. It had a massive production value.”

That night, she witnessed all the X-rated escapades of the guests, adding:

“People were having sex everywhere. In the grottos, in the pool, I even saw one couple doing it in the pumpkin patch. I couldn’t reveal any names of who was getting down and dirty. You can assume there were famous musicians, politicians, and celebrities there. It was so much fun. If only the walls could talk.”

If only!!! We’re sure there’s sooo much tea to spill!

Her time with the Playboy Bunnies also helped her come to terms with her sexuality, Jenna shard:

“The other girls were so lovely and I had so much fun.”

Having grown up confused about her attraction to girls, she realized at that pivotal party that she is pansexual, explaining:

“It was such an intense experience. It was the first time I really knew that I was attracted to women. I’d always thought I was straight until that night.” “I’d had feelings of attraction to women from a young age, but I mistook it as thinking they were pretty and that I wanted to look like them. The older I got, the clearer it got in my mind, but I never told my mom or my family because I was confused. The best analogy I can give to how I feel about my sexuality and being pansexual is: I like the wine but not the label.”

What a life-changing party! Thoughts on these revelations, Perezcious readers?? Surprised to hear such a different perspective? Let us know what you think in the comments (below).

