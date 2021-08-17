Holly Madison & More Tease Dark Secrets Of Playboy In First Trailer For New Docuseries!

Wow. Are we looking at the next Leaving Neverland or Surviving R. Kelly here?

Over the past few years we’ve noticed documentaries making a huge impact on the zeitgeist, enough to even sway public opinion and cause real cultural change!

Will Secrets of Playboy change how everyone views the world’s biggest nudie magazine and the empire that formed around it??

Related: Dolly Parton Poses As Playboy Playmate At Age 75

In the first trailer for the 10-part docuseries, multiple former models come forward teasing stories of awful treatment, including “some things that never saw the light of day.” So-called “Bunny Mother” PJ Masten leads off with the ominous:

“There was a side of Playboy that nobody wants to talk about.”

And former Director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia points out the positive and negative sides of everyone’s old boss Hugh Hefner, saying:

“He was an advocate for sexual freedom and the first amendment… And he really did believe he owned these women.”

Yeesh!

And obviously no Playboy behind-the-scenes doc would be complete without Holly Madison. The former fiancée and “number one girl” of Hef knows where all the bodies are buried (literally, she says the Playboy Mansion is haunted), and she’s proven herself more than willing to spill on all aspects of life as a Playmate in her 2015 memoir Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny and beyond.

Video: Holly Details Battle With Body Dysmorphia In Emotional TikTok

As she says in the teaser:

“I didn’t realize that getting into the Playboy world was a dangerous choice.”

She isn’t the only former girlfriend who will open up in the doc either. Girls Next Door co-star Bridget Marquardt, as well as Sondra Theodore (who dated Hef in the late ’70s), are slated to appear, too.

A&E also promises interviews with personal valet Stefan Tetenbaum, and other members of Hef’s “staff and inner circle.”

Ooh… See the full teaser and learn more about the upcoming series (below)!

In a press release, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E Elaine Frontain Bryant promises the docuseries will “lift the veil” on the “long-hidden stories” of the house that Hef built:

“Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, Secrets of Playboy is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal affects of Hugh Hefner’s empire, while also exploring his legacy’s larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality.”

Secrets of Playboy will air on A&E in 2022. Will YOU be watching? Or just reading the articles??

[Image via A&E/YouTube.]