Crystal Hefner Shades Hugh Hefner's Other Exes Over Abusive Playboy Comments

Crystal Hefner isn’t going to stand for people — and especially not Playboy bunnies — talking trash about her late husband.

The former Playboy model opened up about Hugh Hefner in a new interview released Monday night, and she definitely had a lot to say about certain contemporaries of hers and their opinions.

Speaking virtually with the hosts of Daily Pop while staying in a hotel way out in The Maldives, Hugh’s widow opened up about everything that has gone down since the famous magazine publisher’s death back in 2017. Of course, as we previously reported back in April, former Playboy model and reality TV star Holly Madison has been keen on sharing some of the dirty details of what life was allegedly really like during her time at the mag publisher’s infamous mansion.

Madison, who famously starred on The Girls Next Door alongside Kendra Wilkinson, and Bridget Marquardt, has been speaking openly, including in a forthcoming docuseries about Hefner’s empire — all alleged dirt that Crystal is none too happy about!

And while Hef’s 35-year-old widow doesn’t call out Madison by name in this interview, it’s clear Crystal has a bone to pick with her former colleague. When asked straight-up how she feels about Hef’s other ex-girlfriends talking s**t, Crystal approached her answer like this:

“I think everyone’s entitled to their opinions. I think for some it was a lot harder than for others. For some of them, you know, being there is what got them attention. So, to keep talking about it and keeping talking about it keeps the attention on themselves. A lot of the women speaking out negatively wouldn’t be where they were if it wasn’t for Hef.”

So… they’re just looking for attention? That’s her take? Oof.

Obviously Crystal is not wrong about Hefner’s world-famous empire being the thing that got “them” attention in the first place. But as we’ve seen the past few years, women do NOT generally come out talking about abuses they’ve suffered for attention. Because the attention they get is NOT the kind anyone wants.

Crystal — who tied the knot with Hef back in 2012 — apparently just doesn’t believe any of the negative experiences took place. She spent much of her interview time gushing about her late husband:

“He was so humble and kind to everybody. He was so open and just shared his life with everyone and I think that’s really special. He was so welcoming. Everyone could come in, leave their worries at the door and just have a great time. I loved being there. It was really magical. It was something that could never be replicated again.”

Crystal added more about her life after Hef, showing how much he’s still influencing her four years after his passing:

“Hef always says he’s an open book with illustrations, so I always try to stay pretty open and kind to everybody, like he was. My life was so connected to Hef for 10 years, so I’m still trying to find out who I am on my own.”

But back to those thinly-veiled comments regarding Madison: Crystal has been open and on the record about feuding with Holly in the recent past, so it’s no surprise that they don’t see eye to eye. We can only imagine how she’ll react when that docuseries finally comes out next year.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? How do U see this Playmate problem playing out?! Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

