Pocahontas Star Irene Bedard Arrested For Disorderly Conduct In Ugly Ohio Incident

The woman who voiced Pocahontas in the eponymous animated film classic was arrested late last week in Ohio on disorderly conduct charges.

According to a police report, actor Irene Bedard was detained by officers in Greene County, just outside Dayton, after a welfare check went wrong. Per TMZ, police responded to a call of a woman passed out in some bushes on a residential street. When officers arrived, the former Disney star was found in a nearby parking lot showing “a roller coaster of emotions.”

Cops reported Irene was with another woman identified as Sheila. That woman told officers the name of someone they could contact to get assistance for the film star. Bedard apparently didn’t want to get the other person involved, though, and she abruptly ran away from the scene screaming and in distress.

Suddenly, Irene’s personality allegedly changed, and she walked calmly back to cops. But after being helpful for a moment, she “suddenly” became furious again, the outlet noted. As we’ve previously reported, the former Disney star was arrested twice in four days late last year. TMZ claimed those incidents triggered some kind of anger in Bedard this time, and she began yelling at officers on the street.

Concerned for her safety as she backed herself into a large glass window, officers tried to detain Bedard. At that point, she allegedly fought back. Cops claim they had to forcibly restrain her as she resisted. They transported her to Greene County Jail, where she was charged with disorderly conduct. The outlet notes she was eventually released from police custody on Sunday.

