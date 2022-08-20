Gary Busey Arrested On Criminal Sexual Contact Charges After Fan Convention In New Jersey

Gary Busey is in some serious legal trouble right now.

According to a news release from the Cherry Hill Police Department on Saturday, the 78-year-old actor was arrested over “sexual offense charges” stemming from an incident that occurred during the Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Police told The Philadelphia Inquirer that they responded to a report of Gary allegedly groping at least two victims at the Doubletree Hotel, where the horror film convention was being held from August 12 to 14. Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann also noted they received “multiple complaints” about his inappropriate conduct during the event, adding:

“It was about contact. It was about touching.”

No other details about the alleged acts have been revealed at this time. A spokesman for the Camden County prosecutor’s office told the outlet they would not offer any comment. The Buddy Holly Story star has also not issued a statement on the matter yet.

Gary has since been taken into custody and charged on Friday with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth-degree, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, and one count of harassment (disorderly persons offense). The investigation into the incident remains ongoing – and police have asked anyone with information to reach out to the Cherry Hill Police Department. See how to contact them (below)

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing [email protected] or clicking on https://t.co/7rG4RGk6Zh. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777. — Cherry Hill Police (@CherryHillPD) August 20, 2022

