Pokémon Star Rachael Lillis Dead At 46

It’s a sad day for Pokémon fans.

Rachael Lillis, one of the big stars of early seasons of the megahit anime, has passed away after a lengthy cancer battle.

On a GoFundMe originally organized to support her recovery, her sister Laurie Orr broke the news, sadly writing:

“Hello everyone, With a heavy heart, I regret to say that Rachael has passed away. She passed peacefully Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful. She is with God, the angels, and family that has passed before her, surrounded by infinite Love.”

She went on to reveal that Rachael’s passing was very sudden, and asked for privacy at this time:

“Unfortunately, regrettably, I was not with her, it was just this past week that she was starting to decline. This was unexpected and we are completely grief-stricken. We ask for peace, for now, as her family grieves this loss.”

The voice actress was only 46 years old. Heartbreaking.

Rachael was most known for her work in the early seasons of the animation, where she voiced beloved characters like Misty, Team Rocket’s Jessie, and Jigglypuff — a voice she reprised in the Super Smash Bros video games. She also was known to have voiced Ash Ketchum’s Pikachu for a few episodes. Rachael also had roles in many more animes, including Your Lie in April, Hunter x Hunter, and more. You can see a convention panel where she talked charmingly about her work on Pokémon (below):

Our hearts go out to Rachael’s family and loved ones as they grieve this indescribable loss. If you’d like to donate to their medical expenses, you can click HERE.

R.I.P.

[Image via The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel/YouTube]