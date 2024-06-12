Popular Female Rapper Enchanting Dead At 26

Rapper Enchanting has sadly passed away. She was just 26.

The artist, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry, reportedly died after an overdose left her in the intensive care unit — though no official cause of death has been announced. A representative from her management team told The Shade Room of the tragic situation on Tuesday:

“She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried.”

So, so sad…

For those who don’t know, Enchanting began music after graduating high school and was signed to Gucci Mane‘s 1017 label. She appeared on his mixtape Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer in 2020. In addition to her music career, she also was a creator on OnlyFans. When the news of her passing broke, Gucci Mane took to Instagram to pay tribute to the fallen star. He wrote alongside a picture of Enchanting:

“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting”

We send love and light to her loved ones. Rest in Peace, Enchanting…

[Image via Enchanting/Instagram/YouTube]