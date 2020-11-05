Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz, Nancy Pelosi, & More Politicians Read Epically Mean Tweets On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch!

With the American presidential election taking place on Tuesday, it was only right for Jimmy Kimmel to bring in some politicians to read mean tweets this week!

And some of these messages are BRUTAL!

Related: Lana Del Rey Gets In SAVAGE Fight With Fan Accusing Her Of Trump Support

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ted Cruz, John Kerry, Anthony Scaramucci, Nancy Pelosi, and so many more political figures popped up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night to do their civic duty and vote for one of our favorite segments!

And yes, a mean tweet sent by a politician is included in this video round-up! Can you guess the sender?! (C’mon… of course you can! That one should be easy!)

Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious segment (below):

Ahhhhh! LOLz!!!

Which one was your favorite, Perezcious readers?! So many ridiculous messages to choose from there… Former Ohio governor John Kasich‘s tweet to read and his poor reaction is right up there, though! Ridiculous!!

Sound OFF about the vid with your take on it down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]