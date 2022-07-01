Popular Gaming YouTuber Technoblade Has Lost His Battle With Cancer

The YouTube star known as Technoblade has tragically lost his fight against cancer.

It’s a sad day for the Minecraft community as the GOAT crosses from this plane of existence to the next after an eleven month battle with cancer. The legendary gamer was only 23-years-old.

So sad.

The news was revealed in a video uploaded to his channel Thursday titled So Long Nerds, in which his father read a final message from the gamer himself.

“Hello everyone, Technoblade here. If you’re watching this, I am dead.”

So eerie. He continued:

“Let’s sit down and have one final chat. My real name is Alex.”

This is the first time the YouTuber had revealed his true name after a 2016 prank in which he tricked viewers into thinking his name was Dave.

Related: New Ezra Miller Report Reveals Violent Accusations

He then went on to apologize to his fans for a lack of merch availability:

“Sorry for selling out so much in the past year, but thanks to everyone that bought hoodies, plushies, and channel memberships. My siblings are going to college!”

What a truly good person, still thinking about his family first even in the wake of his own death. He signed off:

“Well that’s all for me. Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another 100 lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life. I hope you guys enjoyed my content, and that I made some of you laugh, and I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous, and happy lives because I love you guys. Technoblade out.”

That’s a lot to digest. We can’t imagine writing what you know to be your final salutation, but his was perfect.

His father added later in the video that they had been intending to shoot a final video with a face reveal for a few months, but unfortunately “waited too long.” He also explained that the young star “wanted to have everything he wanted to say written down ahead of time” because he was “having a hard time focusing with all the various things that were hooked up to him.”

However it seems that writing also proved challenging, to which his father tearfully explained in the video that he told his son:

“You don’t have to do anything else. You’ve done so much for so many people — millions of people, and if you want to now, you can rest. But if you want to write one last video, and you’re waiting for things to get a little better, then I would say ‘don’t wait.’ I don’t think things are going to get any better anymore.”

Imagine having to say that to your child…

It was the talk he needed though, because he then asked for a laptop and got to typing his final farewell.

“He finished that up and then he was done. He lived about another eight hours after that. He was the most amazing kid anyone could have ever asked for.”

Wow. See the full video (below):

Related: Jeff Wittek SUES David Dobrik Over YouTube Stunt Gone Wrong: ‘I Almost Died’

Technoblade revealed his diagnosis with sarcoma back in August of 2021 in a video titled Where I’ve Been. The YouTuber, known for his joking nature, explained:

“I feel a bit silly talking about this with Minecraft in the background, it feels a bit out of place.”

He continued:

“[My] chemotherapy arc is going to be fantastic for content,”

In an attempt to make light of the situation.

See the full video (below):

Technoblade leaves behind a loving family and a community of 11.2 million subscribers on YouTube, where he “avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential.” His mother asks “to continue to honor his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family.”

A portion of all merchandise sales from Technoblade’s offical website will be donated to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

R.I.P.

[Image via Technoblade/YouTube]