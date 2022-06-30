EXPLOSIVE New Ezra Miller Report Reveals Violent Accusations -- And Iceland Choking Victim Breaks Her Silence!

Ezra Miller is already facing a string of potentially career-ending accusations, but a new report by Variety is unveiling even more disturbing claims.

In the new article out on Thursday, The Flash star was accused of harassment by a woman they met up with in Germany last year. At the same time, the woman they went viral for putting in a chokehold while at a bar in Iceland is also speaking out and breaking down exactly what happened!

Iceland Behavior

For starters, Carlos Reynir, a former bartender at Prikið Kaffihús, a bar located in the heart of Reykjavík, Iceland, opened up about what it was like to serve Ezra so much. They became a bit of a regular in their time in the country, though they could be a bit problematic, Carlos said:

“There was something with Ezra.” “If they weren’t lighting incense or candles, or even bringing in their own Bluetooth speaker and playing it super loud to overpower our music, there was always something. We’d approach them and say, ‘Hey, do you mind? There are other people here.’ It was a bit of a chuckle. And then they would go, ‘Yeah, sure,’ and they’d stop, only to continue it a little bit later.”

He went on to open up about having to break up several fights Ezra found himself at the center of. The first was a heated argument between the nonbinary actor, who uses they/them pronouns, and another man. Things turned physical when Miller put him in a chokehold and later slapped him. Carlos had to intervene. Ezra apologized and the patron laughed it off, Carlos said:

“We just brushed it off as two friends getting drunk and getting in a fight. It’s Iceland. That happens twice a weekend.”

The second incident — once that was captured on camera for the whole world to see — was a lot more difficult to ignore.

Iceland Choking Video

In April 2020, a video of the actor putting a young woman into a chokehold while they were outside a bar went viral. At the time, it was hard to tell if the whole thing was serious or a prank considering the girl was smiling at the start. We’re now hearing it was a bit of both.

Speaking to Variety, the woman (who wishes to remain anonymous for privacy) said she had been speaking to the 29-year-old performer inside the bar after noticing they had scraped up feet, visible through their flip-flops. She and three other sources claim Ezra said they were battle scars from a fight, which prompted the woman to joke as she walked away:

“But just so you know, I could take you in a fight.”

Miller allegedly replied:

“You really want to fight?”

She said to meet her in the smoking area in two minutes. It was all supposed to be a “joke,” though Ezra allegedly took it seriously when they were fed up. Her friend had approached Miller and told them that he’d heard the actor didn’t want to fight, the woman recalled:

“My friend didn’t have to say that. It was just a joke, obviously — but [Miller] took that literally and got super mad and came running outside.”

This is when the friend began recording the video, during which Ezra can be seen shouting at the woman asking if she wants to fight before getting her into a chokehold. The cameraman quickly reaches for the actor to get them to stop as the video cuts off. You can see it (below):

So intense!!

The victim explained in her own words:

“I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t. All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who’s filming sees [they’re] obviously not joking and it’s actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they’re] still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding [Miller] back as [they’re] screaming, ‘This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!’

Ezra also allegedly spit in her friend’s face “multiple times” — especially dangerous considering this was all at the start of the coronavirus pandemic! Eventually, Carlos, the bartender who arrived early for work, saw the situation getting “way out of hand.” He recalled:

“[Miller] grabs me by the throat as I’m trying to usher them out the [back] door and tells me they’re not leaving.”

Miller repeatedly claimed the woman’s friend had pushed them, though the bartender insists “they didn’t.” He continued:

“[Ezra] proceeded to spit in my face several times, so with the final push I closed and locked the door.”

Carlos then ran to the front of the pub to lock the front door as well. He says he saw Ezra banging on the door while screaming to be let in before a car with two local friends arrived and drove ’em away. Carlos’ account of the situation was corroborated by three other sources, including management at the bar, according to the outlet. The female victim reported the incident to the police but didn’t press charges. The ordeal greatly “ruined [Miller’s] reputation thoroughly in Iceland,” Carlos added:

“They stopped coming to other bars shortly after.”

He added:

“They had this wonderful mask on as this total sweetheart with a completely open mind, who’s ready to help and talk to anyone. But as soon as someone does something they don’t agree with or doesn’t like, it’s their fault, not [Ezra’s].” “To this day, if I see Ezra Miller, I’ll look the other way and keep walking, but I still wish them the best. I don’t want this to be their life. I want them to stop going through the celebrity craziness that they’re going through and be happy. Even though they did all this s**t to me and my friends, they’re still a person that deserves good things, but not if they continue acting the way that they have. You get what you give.”

Well. They do say karma’s a bitch…

Germany Harassment Accusations

If that already wasn’t enough to unpack, the report also included brand new harassment allegations from a woman named Nadia. She claims she first met the Fantastic Beasts alum while visiting LA in January 2020. She didn’t know who they were but enjoyed talking to them:

“They said they were a performer. My friend kept on saying, ‘It’s Ezra Miller!’ And I kept on asking my friend, ‘Who’s Ezra Miller?’”

They discussed “society” and “spiritual things.” Before leaving, she asked to exchange numbers and just five minutes later, she was already receiving “pretty adult, X-rated” text messages:

“Which, by the way, was totally fine — there was nothing abusive about it. I’m just not into texting like this. I told them to stop, and they stopped on the spot.”

Well, that’s good to hear.

They apparently kept texting in general though which led to them hooking up on the actor’s last night in LA. She said:

“They were super caring, super nice. I had no reason to suspect anything bad was ever going to happen with them.”

Over the next two years, they tried to meet again in person but their schedules and the pandemic kept getting in the way. They were supposed to spend Christmas 2021 together but her flight was canceled three times leading her to fear they might never get to the next step in their relationship:

“They’d been super nice to me, and I didn’t feel good to not show up and to refuse the invitations. I thought maybe I’ve lost a friend because we’ve missed each other so many times.”

In February 2022, she invited Miller to visit her in her home country should they be in Berlin for the Berlinale International Film Festival (which they weren’t going to be since they had nothing to promote). But at 4 a.m. one morning, Nadia remembers receiving a text:

“I received a message, like, ‘Hey, I’ve arrived in Berlin, but I might have to go tomorrow.’”

Miller hadn’t gotten a hotel and it was freezing out, so she invited them to stay with her — BIG MISTAKE.

“When they arrived, they were super nice, super polite, asking me if they could come in. When I said my house is shoes off, they had no problem taking their shoes off.”

Things were good until The Perks of Being a Wallflower star started rolling a cigarette inside:

“I was like, ‘Yeah, you need to smoke this outside or on the balcony. There’s no smoking in my house.’”

She says they didn’t listen:

“And this I’m quoting word for word. They started with ‘I’m a maker of planets. Tobacco is sacred.’”

It’s alleged they went on a “tirade” saying that they could do “whatever they want whenever they want, basically.” Nadia went on to insist that guests should listen to the house rules but “they looked at [her] with this really mean, stern face, and told [her], ‘Sit down,’ like they were ordering a dog.” They confirmed they were talking to her “like a dog.”

“I said, ‘OK, if you talk to me like this, it’s time for you to go.’”

Instead, she says, Miller launched into a string of insulting accusations:

“That just set them off. I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I’m a ‘transphobic piece of s**t.’ I’m a ‘Nazi.’ It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.”

She felt “unsafe” and felt they ““could somehow attack me physically.” On the Nazi remarks, she added:

“I asked them if they remember I told them I’m a descendant of Holocaust survivors, so why would they say that to me? They answered, screaming at me, ‘Yes, but how many people of my family died?’ Because many people in their family died. I was like, Oh, OK, this is a game of who’s got the most trauma.” “The only thing I said to them was ‘Leave my house. Go away. Go away. Leave. Can you leave now?’ Like a broken record.”

She even called the police because things got so scary:

“I told them I was calling the police because they were refusing to leave. And while I was calling the police, Ezra was calling the police — or pretending to call the police. I don’t know.”

She says Miller then went into Nadia’s bedroom and when she asked again for them to leave things escalated:

“​​They started to shout that they were a rape survivor and I was triggering them. They started to say I had assaulted them. I had beat them up. I had hurt them.”

Eventually, she blocked Ezra at the entrance to her apartment and said she was surprised the police hadn’t arrived yet. They then gathered their stuff and left. She called the cops to say that everything was settled — but it wasn’t!

Thirty minutes later, at nearly 6 a.m., the embattled star allegedly began loudly banging on the apartment building’s door and screaming that Nadia had stolen their passport and money. She quickly realized they left a second jacket with the belongings in the pocket and tossed it over her balcony. She noticed Ezra had texted her just moments earlier but she didn’t see those texts until a few days later, her social worker confirmed. Nadia declared:

“I did not feel safe.”

One of Nadia’s friends told Variety:

“I was worried. I think she was misled — she had a memory of them from when they had time in L.A., and what she got [in Berlin] was really different. It sounded dangerous.”

Nadia has not seen Ezra since that night and blocked their phone number. It particularly bothered her to continue to see alarming stories about them, now realizing they have a”pattern” of “abuse”:

“One of the reasons I did not feel safe is after they left, I Googled Ezra to see maybe something is going on with them. And I saw a report in the press that they made some sort of death threats to KKK members via Instagram.”

On January 27, Ezra posted a message “for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan.” They said in a now-deleted vid:

“Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s really what you want.”

Nadia now fears if Ezra’s fans learned her full identity they could show up at her home. How terrifying… Now, she’s less concerned about facing retribution from the actor since they’re facing so many scandals:

“They’re probably not thinking about me anymore because I’m just one of many people they abused.”

Wow. Just so harrowing. And as we said, these are just a few of MANY allegations against the Scarlet Speedster. Thoughts?

