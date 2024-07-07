Porn Star Jesse Jane’s Official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

We finally know what caused the death of Jesse Jane, who was one of the biggest porn stars of the 2000s.

As we previously reported, the 43-year-old adult film star was found dead along with her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, at a home in Moore, Oklahoma, back in January. The authorities performed a welfare check at the residence at the request of Hasenmueller’s employer after he hadn’t seen the guy for days. When police arrived at the scene, they found the two dead inside. So, so awful.

At the time, it was believed Jesse and her boyfriend died from a suspected drug overdose. However, the official cause of death was not revealed — until now. And sadly, TMZ confirmed on Sunday that it was an overdose that led to her passing. The Oklahoma City Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Jesse died of an accidental fentanyl and cocaine overdose. The outlet did not confirm if that was Hasenmueller’s official cause of death as well.

What a tragic situation. Our hearts go out to her family and friends. Reactions to the cause of death, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

