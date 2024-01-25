Jesse Jane, One Of The Biggest Porn Stars Of All Time, Found Dead At 43

One of the most famous porn stars of all time has died, and far too young.

In shocking news out of Moore, Oklahoma, Jesse Jane was found dead Wednesday morning, along with her boyfriend. Local police told KOCO News 5 they performed a welfare check at 11 a.m. at a residence near Northeast Third Street and Hickory Lane. Inside they found two people dead of suspected drug overdose.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the other deceased person was Jesse’s boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller — and it was actually his employer who requested the welfare check as he hadn’t seen the man in days. It’s unknown how long they had been dead before being found, but that certainly makes it sound like it was some time. Just horrible.

Jesse was just 43 years old.

Outside the porn world, Jesse also appeared in Entourage and the film Starsky & Hutch. But in the world of adult entertainment, she was a megastar.

The actress, whose real name was Cindy Howell, was the star of many adult films in the 2000s, culminating in the Pirates franchise. The porn versions of Pirates of the Caribbean, in which Jane played a Captain Jack-styled pirate, got so big there were even R-rated versions made for the family-friendly Blockbuster Video! Pirates 2: Stagnatti’s Revenge is still considered the most expensive porn of all time, with an estimated budget of $8 million.

