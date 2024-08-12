Post Malone Says Fiancée & Daughter Saved Him From ‘Rough Path’ Amid These Shocking Struggles!

Post Malone says his partner and their daughter saved his life!

In a candid new interview with Anthony Mason on CBS Sunday Mornings, the musician opened up about venturing into country music with his latest album. In that discussion, he revealed that “everyone here was so accepting and kind” — much unlike his start in hip hop when he was called a “culture vulture” and a “one-hit wonder.”

Reflecting on this, the White Iverson artist said he “absolutely” took it personally by noting, “It’s hard not to.” No kidding! Then, he added:

“It sucked. I was a kid.”

Oof.

To deal with the stress of it all, he turned to drinking. But even at the highest heights of his career, he was facing challenges with his mental health and drinking too much as a result. But thanks to two very important women in his life, he was able to pull himself out. Amazing! First, he recalled:

“Four years ago I was on a rough path.”

He said he was wrestling with “everything” back then, calling it “terrible.” When asked what was troubling him at the time, the Fortnight crooner replied:

“That’s a good question. Just loneliness.”

And it was creating a downward spiral, he remembered:

“Gettin’ up, havin’ a good cry, drinkin,’ and then goin’ living your life. And then whenever you go lay down, drinkin’ some more and having a good cry. And just like, ‘I gotta wake up tomorrow and do this again.’ And I don’t feel like that anymore. And it’s the most amazing thing.”

In a 2022 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Post had previously opened up about his alcohol struggles by saying:

“I am responsible now. It was to a really rough point, and I couldn’t get up off the floor for weeks.”

Jeez. He went on:

“It was screwdrivers. It was vodka, and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren’t f**king there.”

Whoa…

He then credited his partner, with whom he hasn’t yet gone public, for helping him through the “dark” times. He expressed:

“I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again. It’s the guidance out of the dark into the light… She saved my f**king life — it’s pretty epic.”

Ultimately, he’s glad to have faced this challenge, sharing on CBS Sunday Mornings:

“I needed to for myself, to figure who I am.”

He now credits his fiancée and their daughter for helping him get back on track. Noting that he has her initials tattooed on his forehead, he said of his 2-year-old:

“I’ll never forget her. If you heard her cry, you’ll never forget her, either! It changes you in the best way ever. And the most beautiful thing is, she has a beautiful mom.”

Awww!

He even wrote about his baby girl on his new album in a song titled Yours which is all about her future wedding day. He told the journalist:

“I think about it a lot!”

He also teased that he’s “written a whole lotta songs” about his child, whose name has not been publicly revealed. Cute! It’s amazing how parenthood changes people’s perspectives so drastically! Now that he feels so much love in his life, Posty makes sure to pass that feeling along to his fans, as he acknowledged:

“It’s important, because not everyone knows it. There’s a lot of very, I think, lonely people.”

When asked if he’s “trying to give people something that you yourself have at times felt missing,” he continued:

“I think so. Yes, sir. I think that’s a good way to put it. Because I don’t want people to feel how I’ve felt. And I know they do. And I’m here and I’m on stage and I just want everyone to feel welcome and to feel loved. And that’s the most important thing for me.”

Anthony then wondered:

“And the love you get back is just as important?”

The Sunflower vocalist happily replied:

“I cannot even believe it, the place that I’m in.”

So very sweet and how good to hear he’s no longer traveling down that dark road! See his full interview (below):

Reactions? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

