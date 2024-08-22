Got A Tip?

Cardi B

Pregnant Cardi B Claps Back VICIOUSLY At Trolls Accusing Her Of Bleaching Skin!

Pregnant Cardi B Claps Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Bleaching Skin!

Cardi B is shutting down the haters.

The Bodak Yellow rapper has a harsh message for fans who think she’s trying to alter the pigment of her skin: “STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A**HOLE!” Yes, it’s vintage Cardi doing Cardi things! LOLz!!!

So, on Tuesday, the soon-to-be momma of three shared a photo on X (Twitter) of her friend cradling her exposed pregnant belly. Immediately, fans thought looked a lot lighter in tone than usual. One user begged the question:

“Has Cardi been bleaching her skin?”

And CLEARLY Cardi wasn’t about to let the rumor spin out of control. On her own X account, the 31-year-old clapped back:

“Bleaching while pregnant ? Why must yall be so dumb ? Actually NO !”

But she did acknowledge that her skin is a bit more “pale” in complexion than normal… But there’s a very good reason:

“I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic ,this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy ….PLEAE [sic] STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A**HOLE!”

Amazing!! Shut ‘em down, Cardi!

In the replies of the accusatory X user, fans poked fun at them for getting “clocked” by the WAP rapper:

“she clocked you so bad”

“I’m glad she responded.”

“she’s light skin already why tf..”

“What was the MF reason….”

“You are getting cooked”

LOLz!

Cardi has recently been open about the difficulties of this pregnancy. Earlier this month, she revealed a “freak accident” nearly cost her baby’s life, and then left her temporarily “paralyzed” in the process. Ugh.

We hope the rest of her pregnancy is as smooth sailing as it can be! Reactions??

[Images via REVOLT/YouTube & Judy Eddy/WENN]

Aug 22, 2024 10:10am PDT

