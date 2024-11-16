Pregnant Megan Fox Bares Baby Bump & MORE In Skimpy Black Lingerie! WOW!

Megan Fox is really living up to that surname today!

The Transformers alum just revealed she was expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly early this week, and she did so with a classic nude pregnancy pic. With a Megan twist, of course — she was all gothed up covered in black paint.

Well, those vibes are continuing in her first photoshoot since. She’s showing off the baby bump — and her INSANE glow — in a stunning series by photographer Tylor Klipfel. And yes, she’s in sexy, lacy lingerie — but it’s also all black like corpse bride veil, so très Megan. See what we mean (below)!

Ooh, and some bonus pics and a video from makeup artist Jenna Kristina:

Wow! Is there anyone who can do a maternity photoshoot like Megan??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Megan Fox/Instagram.]