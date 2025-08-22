'If I Die, It Was Greg': Pregnant Teen's Boyfriend Arrested For Her Murder After Haunting Text To Sister

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is a nightmare come to life for a poor family in the small town of Rehoboth, Massachusetts…

On August 7, Kylee Monteiro (pictured above) went missing. The 18-year-old girl was freshly out of high school, and was reportedly staying at a homeless shelter for pregnant women, as she was 11 weeks into her pregnancy. She’d been having some domestic violence issues, per Massachusetts police, and was staying at the shelter to get away from her ex-boyfriend Gregory Groom.

Kylee’s older sister Faith Monteiro told ABC last week there had been a physical altercation on August 6. And the chilling last text she received from her sister delivered an ominous warning:

“phone is at 4% and if I die, it was Greg.”

Horrifying…

Faith said her family had been trying to contact Kylee and get her to a safer location, but the teen was “attempting to continue to stay at Mr. Groom’s residence”, per police.

A day after her disappearance, on August 8, Groom himself contacted police. He was the one who reported his ex-girlfriend missing. He allegedly told officers Kyle had been “at his house, she was looking for a place to stay, they got into an argument and that she ultimately left his residence” and she “hadn’t been seen or heard from since”. He said she’d told him she was pregnant and he was the father, but the argument they had was due to “whether or not he would allow her to stay on his property”. Police even searched his home on August 14, but came up with nothing.

It was looking like investigators were hitting a dead end… but after a few days everything started to unravel.

On Tuesday, August 19, Groom allegedly admitted in an interview that he had “pushed [Kylee], she fell backwards and she hit her head”. He said that his ex tried to contact someone, but he threatened to “knock her cellphone out of her hand”. By this time, police had already gotten a warrant and were “prepared to search the property and dig if necessary”. This is where law officials say the 22-year-old spilled his guts and told them everything…

He reportedly drew a “rudimentary map” of a shed on his property, and told investigators that’s where the argument between him and Kylee occurred. Groom then confessed this was no accidental shove. He stabbed her “twice in the neck and once in the chest”, per prosecutors. He stabbed her so violently, the blade of the knife broke off:

“Based on that stabbing, Ms. Monteiro was deceased.”

The young man then said he spent “several hours” digging a hole before he “pushed her body into a hole and covered it up” sometime after sunrise. Sadly, after a search of the property, a “body consistent with Kylee Monteiro was discovered” by law enforcement. Awful.

The deceased is still undergoing an “identification process” with the medical examiner, but police already arrested Groom after his confession. He was charged with murder, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, assault and battery on a family or household member, and aggravated intimidation of a witness, juror, police or court official, per prosecutors.

Bristol Count District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday it’s “still too early” to determine a motive, but the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, Groom’s probable cause hearing is scheduled for September 10. He’s being held without bail.

We are so heartbroken for Kylee’s family and loved ones. May she get the justice she deserves.

R.I.P.

[Image via Rehoboth Police Department/GoFundMe]