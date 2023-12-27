Pregnant Texas Teen Found Dead In 'Perplexing Crime Scene' -- After Going Missing HOURS Before Birth Appointment

The search for a missing pregnant teen in Texas has ended in a shocking and tragic way…

Savanah Nicole Soto was scheduled to have her labor induced on Saturday evening, December 23. But she never showed up at the hospital. Her mother Gloria Cordova was instantly worried as the 18-year-old wouldn’t have missed such a big appointment. She hadn’t heard from her daughter since Friday — so she reported her missing right away. Authorities took mom’s concerns seriously, too — putting out a bulletin describing Savanah as being possibly in “imminent danger.”

It turned out no one had seen Savanah since about 2 p.m. on December 22. It was quickly discovered her boyfriend Matthew Guerra, 22, was also missing. Both families worked to search for the missing youths, spending their entire Christmas evenings driving around town.

On Tuesday afternoon, Savanah and Matthew were found dead.

According to local San Antonio station KENS 5, the family got word the car the couple had last been seen in might have been seen in the parking lot of an apartment building a couple miles from her Leon Valley home. They told police, who found the vehicle — as well as the bodies of Savanah and Matthew inside.

The car was estimated to have been parked at the Colinas at Medical Apartments for as long as four days… meaning they may have been there the entire time. The state of the bodies was unclear, though it was apparently pretty awful. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a statement:

“There are two people in the car. They are deceased. We believe it is the missing woman and her boyfriend.”

He said the official identification would be forthcoming — but they know. The family of Matthew Guerra confirmed to KENS that cops broke the news to them that both were in the vehicle. Why will IDing take longer? Chief McManus explained:

“It’s a very, very perplexing crime scene. Detectives are looking at this as a possible murder, but we’re not sure. We can’t say for sure what we have.”

What?? They can’t even tell if this was foul play? What is going on? It may have to do with the state of the bodies. Savanah’s sister-in-law Mariana Delgado wrote on Facebook that the teen’s body was found in a “bad bad condition.”

So it’s a “possible murder” with the bodies found in a “perplexing” condition? And they were maybe there for four whole days without anyone noticing? Including all day Christmas? Damn. This is all kinds of awful. See more about this ongoing story (below):

[Image via Savanah Soto/Facebook/KENS 5/YouTube.]