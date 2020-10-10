Louisiana Priest Arrested For Filming Dominatrix Threesome In His Church

This story sounds like a serious violation of the separation of church and restraint… LOLz!

In what amounts to one of the most wet ‘n’ wild headlines we’ve had in a WHILE, a priest in Louisiana has been arrested alongside two dominatrixes (dominatrices? we’ve never had to pluralize that…) for having a threesome on a Catholic church altar… and filming the deed!

Related: Lizzo Shares HYSTERICALLY Painful Video Removing A Nipple Pasty!

Rev. Travis Clark, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul parish in Pearl River, LA, was caught with his pants down — literally — when a passerby stopped by the church to investigate why the lights were on later than usual. Inside, the anonymous onlooker could see the half-naked priest engaged in intercourse on the altar with two women dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots.

Talk about a holy trinity!

Also present were a camera on a tripod, stage lighting, and an additional mobile phone recording the act. And, of course, various sex toys for good measure. No word on whether he was wearing a collar…

Court filings and public records obtained by the New Orleans Advocate paint a picture of the sordid scene, which was partially captured on video by the anonymous witness — who immediately notified authorities before apparently doing a bit of filming themselves. By the time police arrived at the scene, Clark was no longer on the altar, but the two women, Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng, informed the cops that Clark had given them permission to be there and were recording themselves in “role play.” When Clark reappeared, he agreed to the story, calling the women “guests and friends,” according to the Advocate. Very good friends indeed.

Dixon, a pornographic actress and dominatrix, had reportedly posted on social media the day before about traveling to New Orleans to meet up with another dominatrix “and defile a house of God.”

As lewd as the scene clearly was, law enforcement determined that everything that occurred in the house of God was consensual. Frankly that’s a sigh of relief to hear these days…

However, the trio was still booked on obscenity charges for having sex within public view — a church is not a private residence after all. If convicted, they could each face six months to three years in prison.

Clark has already been suspended from ministry and removed from his position as pastor and as chaplain to a local high school (per the Advocate, his predecessor was similarly moved for exchanging inappropriate messages with a student — which is WAY worse tbh).

Related: Jeannie Mai Explains Why She Wants To ‘Submit’ To Jeezy Ahead Of Marriage!

Not only were his actions in violation of state law, they also violated the Catholic Church’s canon law. According to the canon, the desecrated altar couldn’t even be used for church services until it was “repaired by penitential rite.” According to the Catholic News Agency, Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory Aymond condemned Clark on Friday. He said:

“His desecration of the altar in Church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the altar removed and burned. I will consecrate a new altar tomorrow.”

As for Clark’s parishioners, lifelong member of the church Kat Walsh told the Advocate the news “upset” the community. She shared:

“What upsets me is, why did he have to do that there? I’m upset for all of us, the parishioners of the church. Why there?”

Our advice is… don’t ask questions you don’t want the answer to!

What’s the strangest — or most heretical — place you’ve ever had sex, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN/St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office]