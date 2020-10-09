Lizzo Shares HYSTERICALLY Painful Video Removing A Nipple Pasty!

We usually sing along with Lizzo, but at the moment we’re all wincing along with her!
The Juice singer posted a painful but HILARIOUS video to her Instagram on Friday in which she removes a nipple pastie that just won’t come off. And if you’ve ever done this, we can’t imagine you aren’t already feeling her pain!
She begins the video lamenting:
“Help. My nipple pastie won’t come off. I’m scared. It’s been on for two days and I don’t know what to do. It hurts so bad.”
Spoiler alert: she does manage to get it off — though only after some serious pain! Most amusingly, she captioned the whole video:
“Sneak peek of my exclusive onlyfans content “
Ha! Ch-ch-check out the whole vid (below)!
