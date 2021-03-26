Prince Albert Of Monaco Was Bothered By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Tell All!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really ruffled a LOT of royal feathers with their Oprah interview — even ones outside the British Royal Family!

The royal institution is still recovering from the bombshell tell-all that sent shock waves throughout the world. Queen Elizabeth II is in crisis meetings, Prince Charles is doing emergency photo ops, and Prince William is reportedly PO’d. On top of that, it sent the UK press into a snit. And now, even foreign royals are weighing in on the situation.

Prince Albert II of Monaco toed the royal party line on the subject in an interview with BBC World News. Asked his thoughts on the Oprah sit-down, he responded:

“It’s very difficult to be in someone’s place. I can understand the pressures that they were under, but I think that this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family. It doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that.”

Sure, but he seemed to forget the fact that Archie’s parents tried to address their concerns privately within the family, and were ignored and silenced. Were they just supposed to keep quiet about the fact that The Firm’s treatment of Meg made her suicidal? Shouldn’t racism be called out in any institution, even in our own families?

The 63-year-old continued:

“So, it did bother me a little bit. I can understand where they’re coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions.”

We have to wonder what WOULD be the appropriate forum when the actress sought help and was actually denied treatment for her mental health concerns. To us, it seems like the “appropriate forum” put her life at risk.

In a rare interview, Prince Albert of Monaco gives advice to Prince Harry "this type of public display of dissatisfaction… these types of conversations should be held in the intimate quarters of the family… it did bother me"

The environmentalist added a bit of advice for the Duke of Sussex. He shared:

“I wish him the best. It’s a difficult world out there, and I hope that he can have the judgment and wisdom to make the right choices.”

Hm. Not exactly the most comforting advice, it has to be said, if not a little shady.

Considering his mom Grace Kelly was the world’s most famous American actress-turned-princess, we’d think Albert would be a bit more sympathetic to Meghan’s experience. But it seems like all the royals are more worried about keeping the skeletons safely in their closets rather than addressing the glaring flaws of the system.

